Drueke, Ballenger and Gough Capture Opening-Night Victories at Huset’s Speedway During Spartan ER Night

BRANDON, S.D. (May 19, 2024) – Tyler Drueke, Dusty Ballenger and Brylee Gough kicked off the Huset’s Speedway season with winning performances on Sunday during Spartan ER Night.

Drueke executed a pair of passes in the final three laps to drive from the bottom step of the podium to the top as he earned his first career Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“I knew the rubber was coming in pretty hard,” he said. “I kept trying to cheat it and clean it off underneath those guys to try to catch them sleeping. I looked up about five to go when I was catching (Christopher) Thram and I thought it was time to push. You have to take those chances when you get them because you never know when they’ll come around.”

Thram led the first 11 laps before a wild moment in traffic allowed Chase Randall to maneuver into the lead down the backstretch on Lap 12. Thram threw a pair of slide jobs at Randall in turns one and two and in turns three and four on a restart on Lap 17, but Randall was able to quickly power back into the lead each time.

With Randall riding out front with a comfortable lead, Drueke found the track cleaning off in a lower lane than most drivers. He picked his way into third place in the waning laps before passing Thram for second place in turns three and four on Lap 23. Drueke delivered the same move in the same corners on Randall one lap later before he pulled away on the last lap for the special win.

“We’ve tried so long,” he said. “This is a tough place to win. These guys are really good. I’m just thankful.”

Randall finished in the second position.

“It’s tough losing to someone like that, with a little to go,” he said. “I was really proud how we were in the feature.”

Kaleb Johnson garnered the Hard Charger Award after driving from 12 th to third.

“I knew I’d have to battle it out the first 10 laps with a tight car and the car really came to me,” he said. “Congrats to Tyler. He found the rubber a lane lower than everybody else.”

Thram placed fourth and Jade Hastings rounded out the top five.

Luke Nellis set quick time during qualifying before Dusty Zomer, Sam Henderson, Matt Juhl and Thram each won a heat race. The B Main was captured by Blaine Stegenga.

Ballenger dominated the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main to earn his 31 st career win – the ninth in the division – at the track.

“We were lucky enough to draw the front row and get out there and conserve tires,” he said. “I set kind of a slow pace. I knew it’d be 20 laps of tire conservation and we got it done.”

Koby Werkmeister held off Nick Barger for the runner-up position with Jacob Peterson ending fourth and Brady Donnohue fifth.

Cole Vanderheiden, Jack Thomas, Ballenger and Werkmeister were the heat race winners. The B Mains were won by Michalob Voeltz and Brandon Bosma.

Gough led all 18 laps to garner his first-career win at Huset’s Speedway during the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event.

“It’s a good way to start the year out here,” he said. “This is awesome. It’s been a couple of years, but this is an awesome way to come back. My only thought was to hold that bottom strong.”

Gough led the distance, but was tested closely throughout the entire race. It was J.J. Zebell challenging early before the two made contact entering turn one on a restart on Lap 5, spinning Gough. He regained the lead for the restart and Zebell went to the back before pulling off the track soon after with apparent car problems. Tim Dann inherited the runner-up position and stayed within striking distance of Gough for the remainder of the race, which featured a green-white-checkered finish.

Dann ended second with Matt Steuerwald advancing to third. Zach Olivier hustled from 15 th to fourth and Tracy Halouska charged from 17 th to fifth.

The heat races were won by Cory Yeigh, Steuerwald and Zebell.

A doubleheader is on tap at Huset’s Speedway during Memorial Day Weekend with races on Sunday and Monday for Metro Construction Night presented by DKW Transport. Both nights will feature the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

SPARTAN ER NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 19, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 95-Tyler Drueke (5); 2. 2KS-Chase Randall (4); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (12); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings (7); 6. 3J-Dusty Zomer (9); 7. 16-Brooke Tatnell (14); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson (15); 9. 83JR-Sam Henderson (11); 10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (10); 11. 22-Riley Goodno (19); 12. 10-Scott Bogucki (2); 13. 09-Matt Juhl (13); 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska (18); 15. 11M-Brendan Mullen (20); 16. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 17. 83-Justin Henderson (8); 18. 81-Stuart Snyder (22); 19. 14H-Scott Winters (3); 20. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (17); 21. 96-Blaine Stegenga (21); 22. 05S-Colin Smith (23); 23. 10X-Trevor Serbus (24); 24. 8-Jacob Hughes (16).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (2); 2. 81-Stuart Snyder (3); 3. 05S-Colin Smith (4); 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus (7); 5. 55-Brandon Allen (5); 6. 64-Andy Pake (8); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (9); 8. 22W-Aaron Werner (6); 9. 78-Bill Wagner (10); 10. (DNS) 74N-Luke Nellis; 11. (DNS) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (1); 2. 14T-Tim Estenson (6); 3. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (2); 5. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (5); 6. 81-Stuart Snyder (7); 7. (DNF) 22W-Aaron Werner (8); 8. (DNS) 74N-Luke Nellis.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 3. 2KS-Chase Randall (3); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (2); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 6. 05S-Colin Smith (7); 7. 10X-Trevor Serbus (8); 8. (DNS) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 2. 14H-Scott Winters (3); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. 8H-Jade Hastings (4); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 6. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 7. 64-Andy Pake (7); 8. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 3. 10-Scott Bogucki (3); 4. 8-Jacob Hughes (1); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 6. 55-Brandon Allen (6); 7. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (7).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.206 (3); 2. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.222 (21); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.301 (8); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.314 (2); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.320 (1); 6. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:11.336 (20); 7. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.364 (11); 8. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:11.378 (13); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.384 (6); 10. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.386 (12); 11. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.455 (31); 12. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.465 (17); 13. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.485 (23); 14. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.491 (10); 15. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.511 (26); 16. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.540 (18); 17. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.561 (14); 18. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.632 (22); 19. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.639 (15); 20. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.639 (24); 21. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.692 (30); 22. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.737 (27); 23. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.769 (7); 24. 55-Brandon Allen, 00:11.788 (9); 25. 81-Stuart Snyder, 00:11.807 (19); 26. 05S-Colin Smith, 00:11.863 (5); 27. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.914 (28); 28. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.968 (25); 29. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:12.014 (4); 30. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:12.319 (16); 31. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:13.078 (29).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 83X-Brylee Gough (2); 2. 40-Tim Dann (5); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (8); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (15); 5. 86-Tracy Halouska (17); 6. 99-Ryan DeBoer (6); 7. 9-Kyle DeBoer (13); 8. 55-John Hoing (12); 9. (DNF) 98-Dan Jensen (7); 10. (DNF) 83-Nick Janssen (1); 11. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (16); 12. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (4); 13. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 14. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (10); 15. (DNF) 51-Billy Prouty (9); 16. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe (11); 17. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (14); 18. (DNS) 2-Shaun Taylor.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (1); 2. 83X-Brylee Gough (4); 3. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 4. 2-Shaun Taylor (2); 5. 55-John Hoing (5); 6. 71-Zach Olivier (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (1); 2. 99-Ryan DeBoer (4); 3. 83-Nick Janssen (2); 4. 1X-Aaron Foote (6); 5. 9-Kyle DeBoer (3); 6. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (5).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (2); 2. 40-Tim Dann (3); 3. 51-Billy Prouty (1); 4. 21-Ron Howe (4); 5. 12-Mike Chaney (6); 6. 86-Tracy Halouska (5).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 2. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 3. 14-Nick Barger (1); 4. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6); 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (5); 6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 7. 32-Trefer Waller (3); 8. 63-Jack Thomas (10); 9. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (11); 10. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (15); 11. 81-Jared Jansen (12); 12. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (13); 13. 17D-Dillon Bickett (14); 14. 28-Nicholas Winter (9); 15. 18E-Corbin Erickson (16); 16. 03-Shayle Bade (20); 17. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (17); 18. X-Dylan Waxdahl (19); 19. 56-Bill Johnson (8); 20. 23-Brandon Bosma (18).

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (1); 2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (2); 3. 48-Cole Olson (3); 4. 12L-John Lambertz (10); 5. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (4); 6. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (5); 7. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (8); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (6); 9. (DNF) 62J-Jay Masur (9); 10. (DNS) 4D-Logan Domagala.

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (1); 2. 03-Shayle Bade (2); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (5); 4. 18D-Dalton Domagala (7); 5. 67-Dan Carsrud (6); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 7. (DNS) 3-Jeremiah Jordahl; 8. (DNS) 13G-Gaige Weldon; 9. (DNS) 65X-Sawyer Grogan.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (4); 2. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (3); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2); 4. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (7); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (6); 6. 48-Cole Olson (5); 7. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (9); 8. 4D-Logan Domagala (8); 9. 62J-Jay Masur (1).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 63-Jack Thomas (3); 2. 28-Nicholas Winter (4); 3. 32-Trefer Waller (6); 4. 17D-Dillon Bickett (5); 5. X-Dylan Waxdahl (7); 6. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (9); 7. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 8. (DNF) 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (1); 9. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (2).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (5); 3. 81-Jared Jansen (7); 4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (3); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (9); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 7. 30-Matt Johnson (8); 8. 18D-Dalton Domagala (6); 9. (DNF) 65X-Sawyer Grogan (4).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 3. 14-Nick Barger (3); 4. 18E-Corbin Erickson (7); 5. 03-Shayle Bade (5); 6. (DNF) 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (4); 7. (DNF) 67-Dan Carsrud (6); 8. (DNF) 13G-Gaige Weldon (8).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1 (May 19)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Brylee Gough- 1 (May 19)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1 (May 19)

UP NEXT –

Sunday and Monday for Metro Construction Night presented by DKW Transport featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

