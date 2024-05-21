HEADIN’ EAST: Brown aims big in Port Royal’s Bob Weikert Memorial

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 21, 2024) – “Blackjack” Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing are hitting the highway and heading east, set to join Pennsylvania’s finest and the High Limit Racing “High Rollers” in an epic doubleheader at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” on Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26. Dubbed the Bob Weikert Memorial weekend, the two-day showcase boasts an incredible payout, all of which topped with a $75,000-to-win main event Sunday night.

Brown, who will roll into the weekend fresh off of a top-ten at Knoxville Raceway, is certainly no stranger to the Juniata County Fairgrounds halfmile, earning the 2023 Tuscarora 50 championship with the All Star Circuit of Champions for a $62,000 payday – the largest of Brown’s storied career.

Before venturing to Port Royal Speedway, Brown and BBR will take on the Pennsylvania Posse at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, May 24.

As noted, Brown, ace of the Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, Ditzfeld Transfer, No. 21 sprint car, finished seventh in his Knoxville Raceway stop, kicking off the evening program with the sixth-fastest qualifying time of 29 entries, racing on to finish sixth in his respective heat race.

Two in a row, Blackjack is now two-for-two in the top-ten category at Knoxville Raceway in 2024, opening the year with a runner-up performance to Dusty Zomer on Saturday, May 11.

“First of all, I want to address the heat race at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday. I want to apologize to Justin Henderson and Forbrook Motorsports, as well as JJ Hickle and Sandvig Motorsports. I feel responsible for what transpired. The incident was certainly not intentional and I apologize to all involved,” Brown openly admitted. “As far as our night, we were just kinda off all evening. Started ninth in the feature and eventually got to seventh, but basically just rode around. We just need to improve.

“We’re pretty excited to get back to Pennsylvania. We have a pretty good game plan in mind for Williams Grove. I could never get a hold of that place, so I’m excited to get there and see where we’re at. As far as Port, I’ve always felt comfortable there and we love racing there. The Weikert Memorial is an event and not just a race. We’re thrilled to be a part of it, and as long as the weather cooperates, we’ll be there.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2024 campaign with a Pennsylvania Posse tripleheader weekend on Friday through Sunday, May 24-26, visiting Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, followed by Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial on Saturday and Sunday. The Bob Weikert finale will award a $75,000 payday.

SPECIAL THANKS:

2024 BBR STATISTICS:

Wins: N/A

Top-Fives: 3

Top-Tens: 7

2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Opened 2024 campaign with fourth and seventh-place finishes against World of Outlaws at Volusia Speedway Park (DIRTcar Nationals) on February 7-8. Finished eighth in the Jason Johnson Classic (World of Outlaws) at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 6. Finished ninth at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 20 (High Limit Racing). Finished fifth in High Limit Racing start at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday, May 10. Finished second in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, May 11. Finished seventh at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 18.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

X: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

Watch High Limit Sprint Car Series at www.floracing.com

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 200+ total feature victories, as well as six track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.brianbrownracing.com.