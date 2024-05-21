Huset’s Speedway Hosting Metro Construction Memorial Day Doubleheader Presented by DKW Transport This Sunday and Monday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 20, 2024) – The first of four multiple-day events at Huset’s Speedway this season is on tap with racing this Sunday and Monday for the Metro Construction Memorial Day Doubleheader presented by DKW Transport.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be in action both nights.

There is bonus money up for grabs in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars division as the top three in combined points earned on Sunday and Monday will garner a share of $5,000 courtesy of DKW Transport. Additionally, the highest finisher on Sunday and Monday of any driver who also raced at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday will get $1,000.

The main gates at Huset’s Speedway open at 5 p.m. with racing set to start at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

After rain washed out the scheduled opener on May 12, the season got underway last Sunday with Tyler Drueke (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars), Dusty Ballenger (Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) and Brylee Gough (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) producing victories.

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Brylee Gough- 1(May 19)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19)

UP NEXT –

Sunday and Monday for the Metro Construction Memorial Day Doubleheader presented by DKW Transport featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.