Saturday’s J&S Paving 350 Supermodified ‘Clash for Cliff’ Pays $2,050 to Win in Support of Barbeau Racing

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2024) – Oswego Speedway will honor longtime supporters Dave Cliff and Tim Barbeau by making the 350 Supermodified Season Opener this Saturday night, May 25, a special ‘Clash for Cliff’ with a $2,050 prize for the winner.

This gesture comes as Oswego Speedway rallies behind Cliff, who was injured in an open practice crash last weekend, and the $2,050 prize holds special significance as it’s a nod to Barbeau’s longtime car number, 50.

Cliff, a three-time SBS champion, moved to the 350 Super ranks full-time in 2021, driving for Barbeau. Since then, Cliff has secured three feature wins piloting a 350 Super, including two victories last season under Barbeau’s team.

Sadly, Cliff sustained four fractured vertebrae in the crash last weekend, which will require a few months of recovery.

Track owner John Torrese expressed the Speedway’s sentiments: “We can’t wait to see Dave Cliff back on the track soon. Despite the number 50 not racing in the opener, we wanted to do just a little something to honor the longtime support of Oswego Speedway by Dave Cliff and Tim Barbeau. By making the feature pay $2,050 to win, we hope to show our appreciation and send our best wishes for Dave’s speedy recovery.”

Oswego Speedway’s 73rd season opens Saturday, May 25th, with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the 30-lap ‘Clash for Cliff’ for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Fans can catch another Open Practice session on Friday, May 24th from 6 to 10 PM, with free grandstand admission.

Tickets for the Opener are available online by visiting OswegoSpeedway.com and clicking the ‘BUY TICKETS’ button on the homepage. Buy tickets online and skip the line! The general admission tickets are priced at $30. Patrons purchasing a GA pass can present their paid ticket at the ticket window on Opening Night to receive a complimentary kids 16 and under ticket with the purchase of a paid adult ticket.

For more information, stay connected with the Oswego Speedway online. Visit our website at OswegoSpeedway.com, FOLLOW us on Facebook or X / Twitter (@OswegoSpeedway), and also on Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.