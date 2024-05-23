Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Hit 34 Raceway Sunday for 75th Time!

By Bill W

May 22, 2024 – The traditional Sunday of Memorial Day visit of the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders to the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa is upon us! Make you plans now to attend and be entertained from the action on the banked 3/8-mile oval! This will mark the 75th feature event contested at 34 Raceway in Sprint Invaders history.

Paul Nienhiser will try to make a little history. The Chapin, Illinois driver tied Jerrod Hull and Matt Rogerson for the most Sprint Invaders victories (5) at 34 Raceway. Paul won the season opener for the series and will be looking to go back to back and claim his sixth win there.

Based on his wins at both 34 Raceway and at Benton County Speedway in Vinton, Iowa earlier this month, Nienhiser leads the current point race for the Sprint Invaders.

Grandstands Open Sunday at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and racing to follow! Adult General Admission tickets are $18, students and seniors are $15 and 10 and under are FREE. Mini-haulers and IMCA Sport Compacts are also on the schedule.

For more information on the track, visit 34Raceway.com.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart Speedway (Stuart, IA)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (East Moline, IL)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products