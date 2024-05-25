Saturday’s Show at Port Royal is Cancelled; Onto Sunday for $75,000/Win Bob Weikert Memorial

From High Limit Racing

PORT ROYAL, PA (May 25, 2024) – Saturday’s opening night of the Bob Weikert Memorial has been canceled due to downpouring rain and severe storms moving in during the afternoon at the Port Royal Speedway.

Kubota High Limit Racing will try again at “The Speed Palace” tomorrow, Sunday, May 26 for the finale of the Bob Weikert Memorial – paying $75,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start. More than 50+ Sprint Cars are expected to vie for the prestigious bull-head trophy.

Fans can buy reserved seating tickets for Sunday’s Bob Weikert Memorial at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1842/tickets/1399449. Remember, every pre-sale ticket purchased enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

Sunday is loaded full of activities at Port Royal Speedway with a donut delivery to campers at 9am, a tailgate contest at 11am, an Indy 500 Watch Party presented by Huset’s High Bank Nationals at 12pm in the commercial building, a pre-race concert by Gravy, and then finally racing with Kubota High Limit Sprint Cars and Limited Late Models on the card.

For Sunday, pit passes are $50 with reserved seating $45, Adult GA $40, Students 13-18 GA $20, and Kids 12/Under FREE.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.