Cannon McIntosh Claims Victory with POWRi National Midget League at Macon Speedway

Macon, IL. (6/15/24) Cannon McIntosh would figure out the tricky high-side around the mid-point to earn his twenty-fourth career feature win battling at Macon Speedway, with the POWRi National Midget League, in the final night of the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek presented by Start2Finish TV after leading eighteen laps of the exciting feature event.

Early on-track excitement with talented entries in the POWRi National Midgets would find Cannon McIntosh start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 10.967-second lap as Gunnar Setser and Gavin Miller would notch the heat racing wins.

Starting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Kale Drake and Cannon McIntosh, lead the field as the green flag flew with Kale Drake gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as a lap-two caution would bunch the field back together again.

Restarting with intent, Kale Drake would continue to set the blistering pace around Macon Speedway with Gavin Miller, Cannon McIntosh, Jacob Denney, and Thomas Meseraull all driving within sticking distance inside the top five.

Finding the extreme high side to his liking, Cannon McIntosh would set his sights on the leading Kale Drake with an epic battle occurring for the prized position with McIntosh sliding into the lead using a great turn one-and-two maneuver.

Holding the top-spot for the remaining eighteen laps would find Cannon McIntosh ruling the way on the top of Macon Speedway to drive into his second feature win of the 2024 racing season.

“I fell apart early and didn’t get a good start but I had the speed to move around and find the best line,” said Cannon McIntosh in the Macon Speedway winners circle. Adding, “The track was awesome tonight, I could drive anywhere and move around with ease just a great team effort win.”

Continuing to battle until the final checkers waved, 2024 POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek champion Kale Drake would finish in a hard-fought runner-up positioning with Gavin Miller racing his way into the final podium placement.

Staying in the hunt all event, Thomas Meseraull would finish fourth with Jacob Denney rounding out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in Night Three of the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek presented by Start2Finish TV at Macon Speedway.

POWRi National Midgets | Macon Speedway | 6/15/24:

Start2Finish Quick Hot Lap Time: 71K-Cannon McIntosh(10.967)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 43-Gunnar Setser

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 97K-Kale Drake

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 56-Mitchell Davis(+5)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 97K-Kale Drake[1]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[5]; 4. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[6]; 5. 25-Jacob Denney[3]; 6. 56-Mitchell Davis[11]; 7. 43-Gunnar Setser[4]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield[13]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 10. 7Z-Zoe Pearce[9]; 11. 16C-David Camfield Jr[10]; 12. 05-Alex Midkiff[16]; 13. 17-Chase McDermand[8]; 14. 10C-Dalton Camfield[14]; 15. 92-Mike Hess[12]; 16. (DNS) 21K-Karter Sarff.

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Gunnar Setser[1]; 2. 97K-Kale Drake[6]; 3. 17-Chase McDermand[3]; 4. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[8]; 5. 56-Mitchell Davis[2]; 6. 16C-David Camfield Jr[7]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield[5]; 8. 21K-Karter Sarff[4].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 3. 25-Jacob Denney[7]; 4. 7Z-Zoe Pearce[4]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[8]; 6. 92-Mike Hess[5]; 7. 10C-Dalton Camfield[2]; 8. 05-Alex Midkiff[3].

