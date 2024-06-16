Bacon Takes Port Royal USAC Sprint Car Main

Port Royal, Pennsylvania (June 15,2024)- Brady Bacon took the point on lap 23 of the 30 lap USAC National Sprint Car Championship feature and won at Port Royal Speedway Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 15, 2024 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – 17th USAC Eastern Storm – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – USAC Eastern Blast

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-18.205; 2. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-18.273; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-18.463; 4. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-18.531; 5. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-18.539; 6. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-18.589; 7. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-18.608; 8. Jake Swanson, 2B, 2B Racing-18.637; 9. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-18.662; 10. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-18.679; 11. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-18.681; 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-18.684; 13. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-18.780; 14. Alex Bright, 27, Heffner-18.816; 15. Steven Drevicki, 19, Drevicki-18.882; 16. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-18.895; 17. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-18.912; 18. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-18.941; 19. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-18.980; 20. Carmen Perigo, 21, Stehman-19.035; 21. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-19.041; 22. Korbyn Hayslett, 1H, Hayslett-19.101; 23. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-19.116; 24. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-19.244; 25. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-19.254; 26. J.T. Ferry, 18J, Ferry-19.286; 27. Jason Cherry, 67c, Cherry-19.763.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Anton Hernandez, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Mitchel Moles, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Charles Davis Jr., 8. Korbyn Hayslett, 9. Hunter Maddox. 2:41.099

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Alex Bright, 2. Daison Pursley, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Ricky Lewis, 6. Jake Swanson, 7. Carmen Perigo, 8. J.T. Ferry, 9. Tom Harris. 2:38.904

T.J. FORGED / CAR IQ THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Steven Drevicki, 5. Joey Amantea , 6. Carson Garrett, 7. Brian Ruhlman, 8. Justin Grant, 9. Jason Cherry. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Carmen Perigo, 4. J.T. Ferry, 5. Korbyn Hayslett, 6. Tom Harris, 7. Brian Ruhlman, 8. Hunter Maddox, 9. Jason Cherry. 3:31.941 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (4), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Alex Bright (9), 4. Daison Pursley (13), 5. Mitchel Moles (3), 6. Logan Seavey (5), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 8. Justin Grant (12), 9. Ricky Lewis (2), 10. Steven Drevicki (15), 11. Robert Ballou (17), 12. Chase Stockon (19), 13. Jake Swanson (11), 14. Kyle Cummins (14), 15. Tom Harris (23), 16. Matt Westfall (7), 17. Charles Davis Jr. (10), 18. Carmen Perigo (20), 19. Joey Amantea (18), 20. Korbyn Hayslett (22), 21. Carson Garrett (21), 22. J.T. Ferry (24), 23. Briggs Danner (1), 24. Anton Hernandez (16). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-22 Briggs Danner, Laps 23-30 Brady Bacon.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1356, 2-C.J. Leary-1335, 3-Brady Bacon-1311, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1304, 5-Daison Pursley-1279, 6-Mitchel Moles-1175, 7-Justin Grant-1171, 8-Robert Ballou-1152, 9-Kyle Cummins-1123, 10-Jake Swanson-1015.

USAC EASTERN STORM POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-339, 2-Mitchel Moles-327, 3-C.J. Leary-318, 4-Justin Grant-291, 5-Daison Pursley-290, 6-Robert Ballou-290, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-286, 8-Logan Seavey-276, 9-Briggs Danner-273, 10-Kyle Cummins-254.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-417, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-411, 3-Brady Bacon-407, 4-Daison Pursley-382, 5-Logan Seavey-363, 6-Mitchel Moles-363, 7-Justin Grant-354, 8-Kyle Cummins-320, 9-Robert Ballou-310, 10-Jake Swanson-293.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-99, 2-Robert Ballou-94, 3-Logan Seavey-94, 4-C.J. Leary-85, 5-Joey Amantea-76, 6-Justin Grant-71, 7-Kyle Cummins-68, 8-Brady Bacon-60, 9-Matt Westfall-52, 10-Carson Garrett-50.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 16, 2024 – Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania – 17th USAC Eastern Storm – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Brady Bacon (18.245)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: C.J. Leary (18.205)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Matt Westfall

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Alex Bright

T.J. Forged / Car IQ Third Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Justin Grant

Irvin King Hard Charger: Daison Pursley (13th to 4th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Alex Bright