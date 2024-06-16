Sams puts exclamation point on Ohio Sprint Speedweek with $10k Atomic win

By Brian Liskai

CHILLICOTHE, Oh. – Danny Sams III put a huge exclamation point on his 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek ending, leading all 35 laps for a $10,000 pay day at Atomic Speedway Saturday, the biggest win of his young racing career. It was Sam’s third win during the nine straight nights of racing across the Buckeye State under the Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt banner, having also posted wins at Hilltop Speedway and Muskingum County Speedway earlier.

“WOW to say the least. We came into this week just hoping we would make it to every night. My parents and I worked so hard this week and…wow, what a reward. I’m not sure what I think but WOW! This is everything and more we could ask for. This car has ran so good all week. I’m so blessed to be in this position and have an amazing car owner like Rocky. Thank you to everyone that makes this possible and all glory to God,” said Sams beside his RV Locks & More. Dirt Crowd.com, Schaeffer’s Oil, Shop D3.com #24D.

While Sams, from North Port, Fla., celebrated the victory, Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry scored another podium finish, right behind Sams, “to lock up the 2024 Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship. Henry only finished out of the top five once in the eight contested A-mains during speedweek, a 17th place run Monday at Wayne County Speedway after being involved in an incident during his heat race. He scored wins at Attica Raceway Park to open speedweek, and another to re-open Millstream Speedway Friday.

“Our nose wing fell down there so we had nothing for Danny. He’s been fast all week. I’m happy with what we accomplished to pull off the Ohio Speedweek championship…it’s something I always wanted to do. I’m just super happy for Zack and Jeff and Gary and Chris and Chad…everyone involved in this deal…Erin and Dana. It means a lot to do this. I know it’s not the All Star deal any more but it’s still means something to win an Ohio Speedweek championship,” said Henry of his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines;

At the drop of the green Sams, who set fast time during qualifications – the fourth time he accomplished that during the week – bolted into the lead with Henry, Cole Duncan and Skylar Gee in tow. Two quick cautions on laps three and four kept the field close, but once the green flew the race settled into a long green flag run.

Sams built up a huge lead before hitting lapped traffic on lap 12 of the 35-lap affair. Henry closed slightly while a tremendous battle ensued for third involving Duncan, Gee and a charging Greg Wilson. At the half-way point Henry was right on the rear bumper of Sams who was having issues with a pair of lapped cars racing side by side right in front of him.

Sams executed a great move on lap 29 to finally get by the two lapped cars and pulled away until the final caution flew on lap 31. Sams blasted the top side of Atomic on the restart and pulled away for the win over Henry, Gee, Wilson (from 11th) and Duncan.

The Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series thanks all the tracks and their staff, the race teams and fans for their tremendous support for a very successful 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

Atomic Speedway

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series

A-Main (35 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[11]; 5. 22-Cole Duncan[3]; 6. 4-Zane DeVault[9]; 7. 5T-Travis Philo[6]; 8. 48-Danny Dietrich[12]; 9. 2S-Ricky Peterson[7]; 10. 17-Dylan Norris[16]; 11. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[19]; 12. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[15]; 13. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]; 14. 2-Nathan Skaggs[8]; 15. 32L-Bryce Lucius[5]; 16. 5AU-Brock Hallett[17]; 17. X-Mike Keegan[23]; 18. 23-Cale Thomas[14]; 19. 34-Sterling Cling[21]; 20. 79M-Max Guilford[20]; 21. 4S-Danny Smith[18]; 22. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 23. 81-Lee Jacobs[22]; 24. 56R-Ryan Myers[24]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry; 2. 22-Cole Duncan; 3. 23-Cale Thomas; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett; 5. 79M-Max Guilford; 6. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 7. 83X-Nate Reeser[9]; 8. (DNF) 11C-Kory Crabtree[1]

Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[5]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee[2]; 5. 32L-Bryce Lucius[4]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[7]; 7. 2S-Ricky Peterson[8]; 8. 2-Nathan Skaggs[6]