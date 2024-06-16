ROBBIE PRICE RIPS IT UP AT WILLAMETTE FOR FIRST CAREER NARC WIN

(6/15/24 – Ben Deatherage) Lebanon, Oregon … British Columbia’s Robbie Price dominated the 30-lap NARC 410 Sprint Car feature at Willamette Speedway to score the $5,000 payday and etch his name in tour history as the newest winner on the all-time win list. He is the fourth different winner in as many nights with the ultra-competitive Fastest Five Days in Motorsports.

“Man, I wanted to win so bad!” an overjoyed Price said in victory lane. “It’s been a tough week, but I just got a great group of guys, and I tortured that thing on the last lap.”

Price shot out to the lead once the race on the initial green and rapidly negotiated the one-third-mile clay oval. Driving the Rob and Lee Leighton-fielded Saratoga Motorsports Park #21P Maxim, the leader had to deal with traffic in only six laps.

Each time the frontrunners entered traffic; Price made the right moves. He also nailed a pair of restarts around the midway point of the headliner. Justin Sanders shadowed the leader and attempted several charges to try and find a way around Price, but to no avail. Price secured the win by a 0.479 second margin.

“I knew (Sanders) was going to be there, I could see his guy signaling him, and I tried not to overthink it and just ran my race. It got tight in lapped traffic, but I was going to do my thing and hope for the best, and if I saw him, I was going to search around a little bit. Thankfully, I didn’t see him,” continued Price.

The Mittry Motorsports-owned Farmers Brewing Company #2X KPC piloted by Sanders was second. Australian Jessie Attard successfully and methodically picked off cars in his Supreme Poultry #53 XXX to record his first career NARC podium. He started tenth, which earned him the Williams Roofing Hardcharger award.

NARC point leader Cole Macedo posted a fourth-place result for Tarlton Motorsports in the Tarlton & Son #21 Maxim. Tyler Thompson earned his second career NARC Top 5 finish by hitting the line fifth in the J&K Auto Repair #7 X-1.

Justyn Cox, rookie Dominic Gorden, Chase Johnson, Bud Kaeding, and Dominic Scelzi rounded out the top ten.

Dylan Bloomfield set fast time in ARP Qualifying but had his night end when he flipped on the first lap of the feature. He walked away under his own power.

The Heat winners were Sanders, Thompson, and Price.

John Clark, Kinzer Cox, were all involved in red-flag incidents but were unharmed.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (30 LAPS): 1. 21P-Robbie Price [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 3. 53-Jessie Attard [10]; 4. 21-Cole Macedo [5]; 5. 7-Tyler Thompson [3]; 6. 42X-Justyn Cox [11]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden [7]; 8. 24-Chase Johnson [14]; 9. 121-Caeden Steele [8]; 10. 41-Dominic Scelzi [12]; 11. 29-Bud Kaeding [17]; 12. 18T-Tanner Holmes [4]; 13. 83T-Tanner Carrick [13]; 14. 26-Billy Aton [19]; 15. 2K-Gauge Garcia [15]; 16. 15-Nick Parker [20]; 17. 9T-Camden Robustelli [16]; 18. 96-Greg Hamilton [21]; 19. 5K-Kinzer Cox [9]; 20. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [6]; 21. 12J-John Clark [18]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Robbie Price 1-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Jessie Attard +7 (10th to 3rd)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders [1]; 2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [4]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox [3]; 4. 41-Dominic Scelzi [2]; 5. 24-Chase Johnson [7]; 6. 29-Bud Kaeding [6]; 7. 26-Billy Aton [5]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 7-Tyler Thompson [1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden [3]; 3. 5K-Kinzer Cox [2]; 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes [4]; 5. 2K-Gauge Garcia [7]; 6. 9T-Camden Robustelli [5]; 7. 15-Nick Parker [6]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 21P-Robbie Price [1]; 2. 121-Caeden Steele [3]; 3. 53-Jessie Attard [2]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick [5]; 5. 21-Cole Macedo [4]; 6. 12J-John Clark [7]; 7. 96-Greg Hamilton [6]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES & RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 21P-Robbie Price [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [3]; 3. 7-Tyler Thompson [2]; 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes [5]; 5. 21-Cole Macedo [4]; 6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [6]

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Dylan Bloomfield, 11.613 (21 Cars)