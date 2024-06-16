Corey Day Rockets to First Knoxville Win with World of Outlaws! Tasker Phillips is a First-time 360 Winner

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 15, 2024) – Two first-time winners highlighted the Premier Chevy Dealers NOS Energy World of Outlaws Night results Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway. Corey Day made a late pass to win the World of Outlaws main event and earned $12,000 in front of a large crowd at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” It was the Clovis, California driver’s second career WoO win. Tasker Phillips outlasted the 360 field to garner his first ever victory in that class at Knoxville. That win, aboard the Eckmann Family Racing #1TAZ was worth $2,000.

Logan Schuchart shot from the pole to lead early in the 25-lap main event, ahead of Day, David Gravel, Donny Schatz and Emerson Axsom. A caution five laps in for Lynton Jeffrey slowed things. Schuchart took the inside line on the double file restart ahead of Day, Gravel and Schatz. Schatz created a three way battle for the second spot and took third from Gravel in tight quarters on lap six.

As the leaders entered lappers on the fourteenth circuit, he briefly took second from Day, before surrendering it again. On lap 16, Day found the high groove to his liking and surged around Schuchart to take the lead at the flag stand by .045 of a second.

Schuchart wasn’t going away however and used the low side of four to retake the point on lap 21. In one and two on the next lap, Day retook the lead before Schuchart jumped the cushion and got into the turn two wall.

Day led the field the last three laps for the win, ahead of Schatz, a surging Kyle Larson, Gravel and Scott Bogucki. Brian Brown, James McFadden, Austin McCarl, Brad Sweet and hard-charger Aaron Reutzel rounded out the top ten. Daryn Pittman and Bogucki set quick time over their respective qualifying groups, while Schatz, Schuchart, Bogucki and Day won their heats. Dusty Zomer and Landon Crawley claimed the Non-Qualifier heats, Justin Henderson won the C, Schuchart took the Dash and Brent Marks claimed the B.

“I feel like around the top for sure (I was the better racecar),” said Day in Victory Lane. “If that thing went one lane around the bottom, I don’t know. (Schuchart) was really good. He left us behind in that Dash and I thought we were in trouble. I think it got just slow enough in the middle of one and two that I could make speed on entry to get close to him if I just got a good drive off. I’m so proud of my whole team. We’ve been coming here and running local stuff the last couple years and we’re committed to High Limit and haven’t been able to do that. I always thought just winning at Knoxville would be badass, but winning an Outlaw feature here means so much more!”

Jamie Ball led the 18-lap 360 feature early over Joe Beaver, Jack Anderson, Tasker Phillips and Alex Hill. On lap five, Anderson got the low side working, and shot by Beaver for second. Ball tagged the turn two wall and flattened a tire on lap six. On the next go-around, Ball drifted up the track into Anderson and clipped his left front, ending the youngster’s bid for a first win. Ball retired shortly after.

Beaver inherited the lead on the restart, but Hill took command in search of her first win immediately, using the low side of the track. Phillips was hammering the cushion, and took seocnd from Beaver on lap eight, and ran down Hill to surge to the point on lap ten. Nathan Anderson flipped to bring out the red flag with seven laps to go. He was o.k. Phillips led Hill, Ryan Giles, Beaver and Kade Higday back to green. Giles overtook Hill for second with two to go, but then got into the wall in turn one, ending his run.

Phillips led the green, white, checker finish to victory, ahead of Hill, with a career-best run, Beaver, Kaleb Johnson and Kade Higday. Tyler Groenendyk, Terry McCarl, Cam Martin, Ben Brown and Ryan Leavitt completed the top ten. Beaver set quick time on the field, while Cole Garner, Johnson and Phillips won heats. Tyler Graves flipped in his heat, and Aidan Zoutte got into the wall in hot laps. Both were uninjured, but done for the night.

“I could see (Hill’s) wing was all the way in the trunk (back),” said Phillips in Victory Lane. “I hadn’t done that yet, and I didn’t need to happen to me what happened to Jamie. I needed to cool my jets and just hang out. I knew it was going to come, and basically that’s all it was, was just being smooth. This is huge. We’ve had a really tough year. We’ve always led a lot of laps, we just can’t get the final spot. We really needed this.”

Join us Saturday, June 29 for Farm Bureau Financial Services Night! The 988 Lifeline 410’s, the 360’s the Pro Sprints will all be back in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Results

Time Trial Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 69K, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (3), 15.676; 2. 27, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN (2), 15.860; 3. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND (17), 15.865; 4. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA (24), 15.942; 5. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (11), 15.999; 6. 83SR, James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT, Aust. (19), 16.023; 7. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (15), 16.104; 8. 27X, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 16.111; 9. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA (28), 16.132; 10. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (12), 16.138; 11. 25, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (4), 16.146; 12. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (22), 16.162; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (13), 16.167; 14. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (21), 16.177; 15. 13, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN (6), 16.204; 16. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (10), 16.229; 17. 45X, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (8), 16.236; 18. 83, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (30), 16.237; 19. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (26), 16.261; 20. 70, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (1), 16.313 / 21. 12X, Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK (18), 16.375; 22. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (5), 16.502; 23. 6B, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (25), 16.511; 24. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (7), 16.553; 25. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 16.582; 26. 5, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (23), 16.626; 27. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (14), 16.64; 28. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (29), 16.686; 29. 19H, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (31), 16.689; 30. 95, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE (16), 16.76; 31. 1, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (20), NT

Time Trial Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (10), 15.848; 2. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (1), 15.986; 3. 2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (13), 16.021; 4. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (9), 16.077; 5. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (26), 16.090; 6. 14, Corey Day, Clovis, CA (18), 16.186; 7. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (3), 16.223; 8. 3K, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (25), 16.227; 9. 8, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (30), 16.257; 10. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (4), 16.305; 11. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (2), 16.346; 12. 9, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (11), 16.349; 13. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (6), 16.426; 14. 17B, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI (29), 16.458; 15. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (7), 16.492; 16. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (15), 16.535; 17. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (22), 16.537; 18. 23, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (27), 16.542; 19. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (19), 16.574; 20. 5T, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (21), 16.593 / 21. 7S, Landon Crawley, Benton, AR (20), 16.704; 22. 55T, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (17), 16.726; 23. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (5), 16.782; 24. 6W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (16), 16.839; 25. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (14), 16.910; 26. 6, Bill Rose, Plainfield, IN (12), 17.004; 27. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (28), 17.316; 28. 15J, Jack Potter, Raymore, MO (24), 17.82; 29. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (23), 17.964; 30. 7, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (8), NT

Non-Qualifier Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:30.3: 1. Dusty Zomer (2); 2. Kelby Watt (4); 3. Spencer Bayston (6); 4. Jake Bubak (5); 5. Brandon Wimmer (3); 6. Roger Crockett (1); 7. Tyler Drueke (9); 8. Scotty Johnson (7); 9. Zach Hampton (8) DNS – Hunter Schuerenberg, Tasker Phillips

Non-Qualifier Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:32.0: 1. Landon Crawley (1); 2. Matt Juhl (3); 3. McKenna Haase (2); 4. Chris Martin (5); 5. Dustin Selvage (4); 6. Cole Mincer (7); 7. Jack Potter (8); 8. Bill Rose (6) DNS – Jon Hughes, JJ Hickle

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.0: 1. Donny Schatz (2); 2. Daryn Pittman (1); 3. Gio Scelzi (3); 4. Kyle Larson (10); 5. Chase Randall (4); 6. Brent Marks (5); 7. Justin Peck (8); 8. Parker Price-Miller (7); 9. Jace Park (9); 10. Justin Henderson (6); 11. Dusty Zomer (11)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:26.8: 1. Logan Schuchart (2); 2. Emerson Axsom (1); 3. James McFadden (3); 4. Carson Macedo (5); 5. Carson McCarl (4); 6. Rico Abreu (7); 7. Brock Zearfoss (6); 8. Buddy Kofoid (9); 9. Kelby Watt (11); 10. Kraig Kinser (10); 11. AJ Moeller (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 3:00.4: 1. Scott Bogucki (1); 2. David Gravel (2); 3. Brian Brown (3); 4. Tyler Courtney (4); 5. Sheldon Haudenschild (8); 6. Aaron Reutzel (6); 7. Cory Eliason (5); 8. Kerry Madsen (7); 9. Landon Crawley (11); 10. Sye Lynch (9); 11. Ayrton Gennetten (10)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:32.9: 1. Corey Day (3); 2. Austin McCarl (1); 3. Brad Sweet (5); 4. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 5. Bill Balog (7); 6. Kasey Kahne (6); 7. Ryan Timms (10); 8. Garet Williamson (9); 9. Matt Juhl (11); 10. Sawyer Phillips (8); 11. Tim Kaeding (4)

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:30.2: 1. Justin Henderson (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3) / 3. Ayrton Gennetten (4); 4. Jake Bubak (7); 5. Chris Martin (8); 6. Roger Crockett (10); 7. McKenna Haase (6); 8. Kraig Kinser (2); 9. Dustin Selvage (9); 10. Scotty Johnson (12); 11. Tyler Drueke (11); 12. Jack Potter (14); 13. Tim Kaeding (5); 14. Bill Rose (13) DNS – Sye Lynch, Dusty Zomer, AJ Moeller, Spencer Bayston, Brandon Wimmer, Cole Mincer, Zach Hampton, Jon Hughes, Hunter Schuerenberg, JJ Hickle, Tasker Phillips

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 2:23.0: 1. Logan Schuchart (1); 2. Corey Day (2); 3. David Gravel (5); 4. Donny Schatz (7); 5. Emerson Axsom (3); 6. Scott Bogucki (4); 7. Austin McCarl (6); 8. Daryn Pittman (8)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 5:08.0: 1. Brent Marks (1); 2. Rico Abreu (3); 3. Aaron Reutzel (4); 4. Cory Eliason (2) / 5. Brock Zearfoss (7); 6. Ryan Timms (8); 7. Justin Peck (5); 8. Buddy Kofoid (11); 9. Kasey Kahne (6); 10. Parker Price-Miller (9); 11. Kerry Madsen (10); 12. Garet Williamson (12); 13. Matt Juhl (16); 14. Justin Henderson (17); 15. Sawyer Phillips (18); 16. Kelby Watt (15); 17. Jace Park (13); 18. Landon Crawley (14);

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Corey Day (2); 2. Donny Schatz (4); 3. Kyle Larson (13); 4. David Gravel (3); 5. Scott Bogucki (6); 6. Brian Brown (10); 7. James McFadden (11); 8. Austin McCarl (7); 9. Brad Sweet (12); 10. Aaron Reutzel (23); 11. Chase Randall (17); 12. Gio Scelzi (9); 13. Daryn Pittman (8); 14. Buddy Kofoid (25, prov.); 15. Brent Marks (21); 16. Carson Macedo (15); 17. Cory Eliason (24); 18. Emerson Axsom (5); 19. Carson McCarl (19); 20. Sheldon Haudenschild (18); 21. Rico Abreu (22); 22. Tyler Courtney (14); 23. Sawyer Phillips (28, prov.); 24. Bill Balog (20); 25. Brock Zearfoss (27, prov.); 26. Matt Juhl (26, prov.); 27. Logan Schuchart (1); 28. Lynton Jeffrey (16). Lap Leaders: Schuchart 1-15, Day 16-20, Schuchart 21-22, Day 23-25. Hard-charger: Reutzel.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (1), 17.001; 2. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (24), 17.052; 3. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (3), 17.113; 4. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (20), 17.118; 5. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (15), 17.186; 6. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (27), 17.222; 7. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (23), 17.239; 8. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (21), 17.245; 9. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (28), 17.290; 10. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (7), 17.333; 11. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (12), 17.336; 12. 6AJ, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (22), 17.340; 13. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (4), 17.380; 14. 01, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (16), 17.388; 15. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (10), 17.471; 16. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (2), 17.545; 17. 6N, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (11), 17.613; 18. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (6), 17.744; 19. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (9), 17.878; 20. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (8), 17.921; 21. 20T, Corey Timmerman, Burlington, IA (25), 17.957; 22. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (13), 17.998; 23. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (14), 18.149; 24. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (19), 18.171; 25. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO (17), 18.281; 26. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA (26), 18.556; 27. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (5), 18.714; 28. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (18), 18.7; 29. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (29), NT

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:14.3: 1. Cole Garner (1); 2. Jamie Ball (4); 3. Ryan Leavitt (2); 4. Jack Anderson (5); 5. Tyler Groenendyk (3); 6. Joe Beaver (6); 7. Alex Vande Voort (7); 8. Nathan Mills (8); 9. Russell Potter (9); 10. Nathan Anderson (10)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:13.4: 1. Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. Ryan Giles (3); 3. Terry McCarl (2); 4. Clint Garner (5); 5. Timothy Smith (4); 6. Alex Hill (6); 7. Alan Zoutte (7); 8. Tuesday Calderwood (8); 9. Logan Alexander (9) DNS – Aidan Zoutte

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (4); 2. Ben Brown (2); 3. Tony Rost (1); 4. Kade Higday (6); 5. Cam Martin (5); 6. AJ Moeller (3); 7. John Anderson (8); 8. Corey Timmerman (7); 9. Tyler Graves (9)

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (5); 2. Alex Hill (6); 3. Joe Beaver (3); 4. Kaleb Johnson (12); 5. Kade Higday (4); 6. Tyler Groenendyk (14); 7. Terry McCarl (16); 8. Cam Martin (8); 9. Ben Brown (13); 10. Ryan Leavitt (15); 11. Clint Garner (7); 12. Alex Vande Voort (19); 13. Timothy Smith (10); 14. Cole Garner (11); 15. Tony Rost (17); 16. Russell Potter (25); 17. AJ Moeller (18); 18. Nathan Mills (23); 19. Corey Timmerman (21); 20. Alan Zoutte (20); 21. Tuesday Calderwood (24); 22. John Anderson (22); 23. Ryan Giles (9); 24. Nathan Anderson (26); 25. Jamie Ball (1); 26. Jack Anderson (2) DNS – 27. Logan Alexander 28. Tyler Graves 29. Aidan Zoutte. Lap Leaders: Ball 1-6, Hill 7-9, T. Phillips 10-18. Hard-charger: T. McCarl.