Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Announces First Hall of Fame Class

By Bill Blummer Jr.
Sixteen people who helped make the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association a premier organization in all of racing, will be honored as the first class of inductees into the club’s newly formed Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Hall of Fame. Drivers, builders, officials, and pioneers are among those to be inducted.
Being the inaugural selection, the job was not easy. With its rich history, there are thousands of people who have had a hand in making Badger what it is today. This hall aims to highlight the best Badger had to offer over the past, nearly nine decades. With little debate, the first class could have easily numbered closer to 50 individuals.
For the inaugural class of the BMARA Hall of Fame, we are proud to announce the following inductees:
Dan Boorse
Jim Fiscus
Bryan Gapinski
John Heisdorf
Ron Hoettels
Billy Johnson
Paul Krueger
Miles Melius
Chet Morris
Kevin Olson
Clare Rhone
Landy Scott
Owen Snyder
Pat Stender
Keith Thomas
Billy Wood
Unlike other such halls of fame, which have an entire nation to draw from or at least a region with several different clubs, Badger has a much smaller pool. Wanting every induction announcement to be highly anticipated, there will be notable people left out, by design, for years to come. Be assured, each will get their recognition in due time.
A banquet to honor the first class of inductees will be held during the Badger Midget Reunion, slated for Sunday, July 28th, at Angell Park Speedway. More details will follow in the coming weeks.
The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association family is proud of its heritage and looks forward to honoring those exceptional people who helped make Badger a leader in all of racing.