Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Announces First Hall of Fame Class

By Bill Blummer Jr.

Sixteen people who helped make the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association a premier organization in all of racing, will be honored as the first class of inductees into the club’s newly formed Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Hall of Fame. Drivers, builders, officials, and pioneers are among those to be inducted.

Being the inaugural selection, the job was not easy. With its rich history, there are thousands of people who have had a hand in making Badger what it is today. This hall aims to highlight the best Badger had to offer over the past, nearly nine decades. With little debate, the first class could have easily numbered closer to 50 individuals.

For the inaugural class of the BMARA Hall of Fame, we are proud to announce the following inductees:

Dan Boorse

Jim Fiscus

Bryan Gapinski

John Heisdorf

Ron Hoettels

Billy Johnson

Paul Krueger

Miles Melius

Chet Morris

Kevin Olson

Clare Rhone

Landy Scott

Owen Snyder

Pat Stender

Keith Thomas

Billy Wood

Unlike other such halls of fame, which have an entire nation to draw from or at least a region with several different clubs, Badger has a much smaller pool. Wanting every induction announcement to be highly anticipated, there will be notable people left out, by design, for years to come. Be assured, each will get their recognition in due time.

A banquet to honor the first class of inductees will be held during the Badger Midget Reunion, slated for Sunday, July 28th, at Angell Park Speedway. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association family is proud of its heritage and looks forward to honoring those exceptional people who helped make Badger a leader in all of racing.