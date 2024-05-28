Tim Kaeding Takes Huset’s Win

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 27, 2024) – Tim Kaeding, Monty Ferriera and Zach Olivier wrapped up the Metro Construction Memorial Day Doubleheader presented by DKW Transport with a trip into Victory Lane on Monday at Huset’s Speedway.

It marks three new winners at the track this season for the third straight race to open the year.

The closest moment came on Lap 20 when Chase Randall threw a slide job into turns one and two for the lead, but the caution came out to halt the move. Kaeding rocketed away on the restart to score his 14 th career victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“I’ve got two young kids behind me and I’m up here huffing and puffing,” he quipped in Victory Lane. “This feels amazing right now. This hot rod is bad fast right now.”

Randall finished second for the second time at the track this season.

“Sometimes (cautions) help you and sometimes they don’t,” he said. “Tonight it didn’t work in our favor. I feel we’re making huge gains in our car. I’m really proud of how far we’ve been coming and I’m really excited for the future.”

Daison Pursley, who won the event opener on Sunday, recorded a third-place result.

“That’s really cool to come out here and run on the podium both nights,” he said. “It just goes to show how good the No. 25 car is. I’m very fortunate enough to drive this car and get my feet wet in a winged car.”

Kaleb Johnson garnered a fourth-place finish and Garet Williamson was fifth for the second straight night.

Kaeding and Justin Henderson opened the program by setting quick time during their group qualifying sessions. Tim Estenson, Austin McCarl, Jade Hastings and Randall were the heat race winners. Stuart Snyder and Chris Martin each posted a B Main win.

Ferriera led all but one lap and he made a last-lap pass during the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event for his first career triumph at the track.

Ferriera paced the field for the first 18 laps before Jeremy Kerzman powered into the lead in turns three and four to lead the penultimate lap. However, Ferriera returned the favor on the final lap to capture the win.

“I wasn’t expecting anyone to be there and he snuck by me,” Ferriera said. “He got stuck behind the same cars as I did. I drove around him as a last-ditch effort. I’m glad to get one under my belt here because this place has bit me a few times.”

Kerzman held off 16th-starting Tyler Rabenberg, who was the B Main winner, for the runner-up result. Casey Abbas ran fourth and Amelia Eisenschenk earned a fifth-place result.

Ferriera, Kerzman, Jared Jansen, Brandon Halverson and Abbas won the heat races with Rabenberg and Gaige Weldon producing B Main victories.

Brett Martin held the top spot for the first nine laps of the 20-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature before Olivier drove underneath him and into the lead in turns three and four on Lap 10. He then held off a charging J.J. Zebell, who hustled from 11 th to second, for his 21 st career win at the track.

“It’s great to have a little luck tonight,” Olivier said. “Starting position definitely helped tonight, but (I) still had to pass a couple of cars. Man, that car is a rocketship.”

Martin rounded out the podium with Ron Howe placing fourth and Billy Prouty fifth.

Howe, Prouty and Zebell each won a heat race.

Next Sunday will be Heiman Fire Equipment Night at Huset’s Speedway featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

METRO CONSTRUCTION MEMORIAL DAY DOUBLEHEADER PRESENTED BY DKW TRANSPORT NIGHT 2 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 27, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 2. 2KS-Chase Randall (3); 3. 25-Daison Pursley (4); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 5. 23-Garet Williamson (5); 6. 88-Austin McCarl (9); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson (8); 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier (17); 9. 27-Carson McCarl (10); 10. 16-Brooke Tatnell (20); 11. 87-Aaron Reutzel (18); 12. 8H-Jade Hastings (7); 13. 55M-Kerry Madsen (6); 14. 11M-Brendan Mullen (16); 15. 44-Chris Martin (22); 16. 14H-Scott Winters (12); 17. 24T-Christopher Thram (15); 18. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (23); 19. 4-Cameron Martin (11); 20. 22-Riley Goodno (24); 21. 81-Stuart Snyder (21); 22. (DNF) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (13); 23. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson (19); 24. (DNF) 83-Justin Henderson (14).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 81-Stuart Snyder (3); 2. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (5); 3. 36-Jason Martin (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis (2); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 7. 10-Trevor Serbus (9); 8. 95-Tyler Drueke (8); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (11); 10. 9-Dominic Dobesh (10); 11. (DNS) 3J-Dusty Zomer.

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin (2); 2. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 4. 64-Andy Pake (5); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (4); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (6); 7. 33B-Scott Broty (8); 8. 55-Brandon Allen (7); 9. 78-Bill Wagner (9).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (2); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (4); 3. 4-Cameron Martin (1); 4. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 6. 36-Jason Martin (10); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 8. 95-Tyler Drueke (9); 9. 74N-Luke Nellis (6); 10. (DNF) 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 2. 25-Daison Pursley (3); 3. 23-Garet Williamson (4); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 5. 81-Stuart Snyder (7); 6. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (8); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 8. 10-Trevor Serbus (10); 9. 9-Dominic Dobesh (9); 10. (DNF) 3J-Dusty Zomer (1).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (7); 3. 14H-Scott Winters (1); 4. 83JR-Sam Henderson (6); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (9); 6. 44-Chris Martin (5); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8); 8. 22W-Aaron Werner (10); 9. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel (3); 10. (DNF) 83-Justin Henderson (4).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2KS-Chase Randall (2); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 3. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (1); 4. 55M-Kerry Madsen (4); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell (5); 6. 22-Riley Goodno (6); 7. 64-Andy Pake (7); 8. 55-Brandon Allen (8); 9. 33B-Scott Broty (9); 10. 78-Bill Wagner (10).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:10.895 (1); 2. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:10.945 (4); 3. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.027 (3); 4. 25-Daison Pursley, 00:11.030 (20); 5. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.033 (2); 6. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.052 (17); 7. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:11.057 (5); 8. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.083 (16); 9. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.094 (15); 10. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.095 (12); 11. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.143 (6); 12. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.151 (14); 13. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.159 (7); 14. 81-Stuart Snyder, 00:11.163 (18); 15. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.295 (13); 16. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.315 (9); 17. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.354 (8); 18. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.487 (11); 19. 36-Jason Martin, 00:11.598 (10); 20. 10-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.816 (19).

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.091 (4); 2. 55M-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.187 (5); 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.227 (10); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.352 (8); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.427 (3); 6. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:11.459 (13); 7. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.520 (14); 8. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.551 (11); 9. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.585 (16); 10. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.596 (6); 11. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.687 (9); 12. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.743 (2); 13. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.816 (7); 14. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.904 (20); 15. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.974 (1); 16. 55-Brandon Allen, 00:12.178 (18); 17. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:12.204 (19); 18. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:12.366 (12); 19. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:12.905 (17); 20. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier (4); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell (11); 3. 3M-Brett Martin (2); 4. 21-Ron Howe (1); 5. 51-Billy Prouty (5); 6. 86-Tracy Halouska (9); 7. 33-Garet Deboer (18); 8. 2-Shaun Taylor (16); 9. 55-John Hoing (20); 10. 83-Nick Janssen (6); 11. 15-Brandon Ferguson (3); 12. 83X-Brylee Gough (10); 13. 12-Mike Chaney (8); 14. 40-Tim Dann (17); 15. 98-Dan Jensen (14); 16. 1X-Aaron Foote (15); 17. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (7); 18. 9-Kyle DeBoer (22); 19. 3-Matt Steuerwald (13); 20. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (12); 21. (DNF) 35K-Brady Klaassen (19); 22. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (21).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (1); 2. 71-Zach Olivier (2); 3. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (3); 4. 83X-Brylee Gough (5); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 6. 2-Shaun Taylor (4); 7. 35K-Brady Klaassen (8); 8. 9-Kyle DeBoer (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Billy Prouty (2); 2. 3M-Brett Martin (1); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (3); 4. 86-Tracy Halouska (4); 5. 98-Dan Jensen (5); 6. 40-Tim Dann (7); 7. 55-John Hoing (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 2. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 3. 83-Nick Janssen (2); 4. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (4); 6. 33-Garet Deboer (7); 7. 99-Ryan DeBoer (3).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 45-Monty Ferriera (1); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (2); 3. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (16); 4. 17V-Casey Abbas (5); 5. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (3); 6. 48-Cole Olson (4); 7. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (9); 8. 19B-Jack Berger (11); 9. 67-Dan Carsrud (6); 10. 23-Brandon Bosma (12); 11. 81-Jared Jansen (7); 12. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (10); 13. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (14); 14. 32-Trefer Waller (15); 15. 03-Shayle Bade (18); 16. 13G-Gaige Weldon (17); 17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (8); 18. 91-Andrew Sullivan (13); 19. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (19); 20. X-Dylan Waxdahl (20); 21. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (21).

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (1); 2. 03-Shayle Bade (2); 3. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 4. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (4); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 6. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (5); 7. 18E-Corbin Erickson (10); 8. 69-Mike Moore (9); 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 10. 17D-Dillon Bickett (8); 11. (DNS) 23L-Aydin Lloyd.

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13G-Gaige Weldon (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 3. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (2); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 5. 28-Nicholas Winter (4); 6. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (6); 7. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (9); 8. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (7); 9. (DNF) 35-Jeff Lackey (8); 10. (DNS) 62J-Jay Masur; 11. (DNS) 12L-John Lambertz.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Monty Ferriera (1); 2. 67-Dan Carsrud (3); 3. 19B-Jack Berger (2); 4. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (7); 5. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (5); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (4); 7. 69-Mike Moore (8); 8. 18E-Corbin Erickson (6).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (1); 2. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (2); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 4. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 5. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (4); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 7. (DNF) 23L-Aydin Lloyd (3).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (4); 2. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (6); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (2); 4. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 6. 17D-Dillon Bickett (5); 7. 28G-Gracyn Masur (1).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6); 2. 48-Cole Olson (2); 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (7); 4. 13G-Gaige Weldon (4); 5. 28-Nicholas Winter (5); 6. (DNF) 35-Jeff Lackey (8); 7. (DNF) 62J-Jay Masur (1); 8. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (3).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 17V-Casey Abbas (2); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 3. 32-Trefer Waller (6); 4. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (3); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 6. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (1); 7. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (5).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); and Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); Zach Olivier – 1 (May 27); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 26)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Heiman Fire Equipment Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

