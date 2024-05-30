KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT HEADS NORTH FOR THE MACE THOMAS CLASSIC AT BUTLER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

By Brian Walker

The second night of the Kubota High Limit Racing doubleheader takes us to Butler Motor Speedway, in Quincy, Michigan, for the Mace Thomas Classic. Saturday’s event will be the one and only visit to the state in 2024 for the series.

High Rollers Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, and Rico Abreu will try to keep momentum on their side while facing five-time Outlaw champion Brad Sweet, Parker Price Miller, Jacob Allen, Spencer Bayston, and more.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

MACE THOMAS CLASSIC AT BUTLER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Date: Saturday, June 1

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 3:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: General admission tickets are available to purchase online ($40 adults, $25 ages 12 and under). Bypass the line and purchase your tickets, today. This event is CASH ONLY. There are NO ATMs on site!

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon entry. Each ticket holder is entitled to one 18-inch wide seat. A “six pack” cooler size will only be permitted. The size limitations are 10″x8″x8″. Outside food and drinks including alcohol are allowed. No glass bottles. Portable stadium seats with seat backs are NOT permitted for this event. Seat cushions are allowed as long as they do not exceed 18-inches in length. Early admission to secure seats will not be permitted for this event. Smoking, vaping, or e-cigs will not be permitted in the grandstands.

Parking: General admission parking is free.

Camping: Camping is available at $45 for a weekend pass. Please contact the speedway for more information. All weekend campers must vacate the premises by 12:00 PM on Sunday.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!