RIVER RAGE PRESENTED BY HOLLYWOOD CASINO THIS FRIDAY AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY

From High Limit Racing

Kubota High Limit Racing is bringing sprint car racing back to the ‘Burg, this Friday, May 31st, for a one-night-only high-action show! NASCAR champion Kyle Larson joins five-time Outlaw champion Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Brent Marks,Tyler Courtney and the High Rollers for the $12,000-to-win River Rage presented by Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg.

Tickets to the River Rage presented by Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg are still available to purchase online. All reserved tickets purchased online will receive a free pit pass upgrade at the track on race night. Deadline to receive the free pit pass upgrade is 7:30 PM.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

RIVER RAGE PRESENTED BY HOLLYWOOD CASINO LAWRENCEBURG AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY

Date: Friday, May 31

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Pre-Sale Ticket Entry: 3:30 PM

Grandstands for All Tickets Purchased at Track: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: Reserved seating (frontstretch) is available to purchase online ($40 all ages). All reserved seat holders will receive a free pit pass upgrade at the track on the day of the event. Pit pass upgrades will be located next to the pit shack and will end at 7:30 PM.

General admission (turns 1 and 2) tickets are also available online ($35 adults, $20 children). Note: All fans who pre-purchase tickets online will receive early entry at 3:30 PM. All pre-sale ticket holders can scan in at the main ticket gate OR at the pit pass upgrade tent next to the pit office.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event. Pit passes will only be available for purchase at the pit office at the track.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags and coolers are checked upon entry. Coolers up to 14 inches are allowed but must not contain alcohol. Smoking is not allowed in the grandstands.

Parking: General admission parking is free.

Camping: Camping spaces are available for $20/night. For questions, please call Shane McHenry at 812-539-4700.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!