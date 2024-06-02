McFadden Tops Sweet to Win the Mace Thomas Classic

By T.J. Buffenbarger

QUINCY, MI (June 2, 2024) — James McFadden picked up his first Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series feature event Sunday evening during the Mace Thomas Classic at Butler Motor Speedway. McFadden, from Alice Springs, Northern Territory, had to hold off multiple challenges from Tyler Courtney, Justin Peck, and Brad Sweet’s advance in the closing laps for the win.

McFadden picked up the $12,085 winners share along with the over six foot high custom made trophy for winning the event in the Roth Motorsports entry.

McFadden and Courtney started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. McFadden took the lead with Courney in tow. Behind them Justin Peck asserted himself quickly into the third spot around Sweet for third on lap five. This created a three-car race for the lead through slower traffic.

While McFadden held the lead Courtney and Peck diced for the second position with Peck taking the position on lap 12. Two laps later the only caution flag during the 30-lap affair came out when Max Stambaugh slowed top a stop in turn four.

During the restart McFadden maintained the lead while Sweet drove into the second position and started to pressure McFaden through traffic. During the closing stages of the main event the lead started overtaking slower cars. Sweet was able to get one look under McFadden off turn four, but McFadden was able to edge Sweet to the finish line.

Courtney, Peck, and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight A: 1. 13-Justin Peck, 00:12.692[10]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:12.781[2]; 3. 19-Brent Marks, 00:12.813[1]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.877[15]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:12.885[5]; 6. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:12.909[3]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:12.940[17]; 8. 8-Cory Eliason, 00:12.949[9]; 9. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.044[11]; 10. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:13.060[16]; 11. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.064[6]; 12. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:13.286[12]; 13. 78-Justin Clark, 00:13.390[7]; 14. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:13.404[13]; 15. 4-Josh Turner, 00:13.421[8]; 16. 3-Kyle Locke, 00:13.503[4]; 17. 13V-Van Gurley Jr, 00:13.587[14]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight B: 1. 14-Corey Day, 00:12.789[14]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.857[13]; 3. 83-James McFadden, 00:12.862[8]; 4. 55-Chris Windom, 00:12.871[2]; 5. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:12.920[15]; 6. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:12.951[1]; 7. 5-Spencer Bayston, 00:12.994[12]; 8. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:13.014[10]; 9. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 00:13.221[3]; 10. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:13.251[11]; 11. 01-Chase Ridenour, 00:13.352[16]; 12. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:13.482[9]; 13. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 00:13.937[6]; 14. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 00:14.391[5]; 15. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:15.296[7]; 16. 12-Corbin Gurley, 01:26.682[4]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[3]; 4. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 5. 9P-Parker Price Miller[6]; 6. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5]; 7. 78-Justin Clark[7]; 8. 13V-Van Gurley Jr[9]; 9. 4-Josh Turner[8]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 2. 1-Brenham Crouch[2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 4. 8-Cory Eliason[3]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]; 6. 3-Kyle Locke[8]; 7. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]; 8. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 83-James McFadden[1]; 2. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]; 3. 14-Corey Day[4]; 4. 26-Zeb Wise[2]; 5. 01-Chase Ridenour[6]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]; 7. 10BR-Jason Blonde[7]; 8. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]

Winters Performance Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Chris Windom[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]; 5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]; 7. 20A-Andy Chehowski[7]; 8. 12-Corbin Gurley[8]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps): 1. 83-James McFadden[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 55-Chris Windom[4]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[3]; 5. 19-Brent Marks[6]; 6. 13-Justin Peck[8]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee[5]; 8. 14-Corey Day[7]

B-Main(12 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; 2. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1]; 3. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[11]; 4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[2]; 5. 78-Justin Clark[5]; 6. 4-Josh Turner[12]; 7. 13V-Van Gurley Jr[9]; 8. 12-Corbin Gurley[10]; 9. 20A-Andy Chehowski[8]; 10. 3-Kyle Locke[3]; 11. 10BR-Jason Blonde[6]; 12. 85-Dustin Daggett[7]; 13. 16C-Tylar Rankin[13]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 83-James McFadden[1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 4. 13-Justin Peck[6]; 5. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 6. 5-Spencer Bayston[10]; 7. 14-Corey Day[8]; 8. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]; 9. 26-Zeb Wise[14]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee[7]; 11. 55-Chris Windom[3]; 12. 1-Brenham Crouch[11]; 13. 24-Rico Abreu[9]; 14. 9-Kasey Kahne[16]; 15. 8-Cory Eliason[15]; 16. 9P-Parker Price Miller[17]; 17. 24D-Danny Sams III[21]; 18. 7N-Darin Naida[13]; 19. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[23]; 20. 5E-Bobby Elliott[24]; 21. 1A-Jacob Allen[19]; 22. 01-Chase Ridenour[18]; 23. 71H-Max Stambaugh[20]; 24. 14R-Sean Rayhall[22]