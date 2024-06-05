Two-Race Weekend Ahead for Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders!

by Bill Wright

June 5, 2024 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders have a busy weekend planned and the weather forecast is fantastic! On Friday, June 7, the series takes to the Scotland County Speedway 3/8-mile oval in Memphis, Missouri, and on Sunday, June 9, returns to the Adams County (IL) Speedway in Quincy, Illinois!

The Sprint Invaders have run seven events in their history at the Scotland County Speedway, and has had seven different winners there. This will be their first visit in six years. Previous winners include John Schulz, Tyson Hart, Terry McCarl, Jerrod Hull, Bobby Hawks, Jeff Mitrisin and Evan Martin, so there is a great chance Friday will see its eighth different victor.

Hot laps are scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Friday, with racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults, with kids 7-16 $7. Kids 6 and under are FREE. Modifieds, Stock Cars, B-Mods and Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Sunday marks the thirteenth time the Sprint Invaders have visited Quincy. Like Memphis, Quincy has seen its share of new winners. Twelve different drivers have visited Victory Lane, with Kaley Gharst being the only pilot with two wins. Other winners include Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan, Joe B. Miller, Garet Williamson, Chase Randall, and last year, Paul Nienhiser.

Sunday’s hot laps are at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $15, with Seniors $12 and Kids 6-13 $5. 5 and under are FREE. Crates, A Mods and Crown Vics are also racing.

Nienhiser leads the series’ point race, followed by defending champion, Ryan Bunton, two-time champ Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and three-time titlist Ryan Jamison. Tasker Phillips, Tyler Lee, Dustin Clark, McCain Richards and Chase Richards round out the current top ten.

For more information on Scotland County Speedway, visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Scotland-County-Speedway-100064679769588/.

For more information on the Adams County (IL) Speedway, visit

https://www.adamscountyilspeedway.com/.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Rain)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (East Moline, IL)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 656 (2)

2. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 638

3. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 620

4. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 605

5. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 599

6. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 590

7. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 580

8. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 560

9. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 508

10. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 493

11. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 438

12. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 396

13. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 371

14. Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 364

15. Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 356

16. TJ Haddy, Waupun, WI, 305

17. Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 224 (1)

18. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 202

19. Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust., 201

20. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 200

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products