Kelli Mann Hospitalized

(June 6, 2024) — Kelli Mann, wife of retired Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame sprint car driver Brett Mann and mother to current sprint car driver Jett Mann along with children Jake, Cooper, and Piper, was hospitalized on Tuesday with a serious medical issue.

Kelli is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Goshen Hospital. While her condition is slowly improving, Kelli’s recovery time is expected to be lengthy.

If you would like to assist the Mann family during Kelli’s lengthy recovery, donations can be contributed via Brett Mann’s Venmo at this link. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 59854 County Rd 19, Goshen IN 46528.

Ours thoughts are with the entire Mann family during this difficult time.