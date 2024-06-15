Xavier Doney Excels to Win at Crawford County Speedway with POWRi WAR/WINS

From POWRi

Denison, IA. (6/14/24) Xavier Doney would fly to the front of the field in the first night of the Hawkeye Shuffle feature event at Crawford County Speedway with the POWRi WAR Sprint League running in conjunction with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints to notch his fifth career feature victory to begin the weekend two-step.

Racing onto the quick surface of Crawford County Speedway, POWRi WAR/WINS would find seventeen traditional sprinters witnessing Cam Shafer set the quickest hot-lap time of 16.825-second lap as Wyatt Burks and Xavier Doney would each earn heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Justin Johnson and Glen Saville lined up in the front row, Glen Saville would gain the lead on the opening lap with Xavier Doney blasting into the runner-up spot.

Wasting hardly any time to overtake for the top spot, Xavier Doney would not be denied the feature victory by shooting to the lead on the second lap to never relinquish the lead. Battling all through the field behind the leading Doney would find Wyatt Burks and Wesley Smith putting on a great display of action with Saville sticking close to the front pack.

Holding steady through a late race restart would find Xavier Doney emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League, running in conjunction with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints, at Crawford County Speedway to notch his first yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt Wyatt Burks would finish runner-up by a mere three-tenths of a second as a hard-charging Cam Shafer completed the final podium placements less than a second off the leader after starting seventeenth initially.

Challenging closely behind after flying through the field and thrilling the crowd would find sixteenth-starting Josh Most finished fourth as continual front-runner Wesley Smith rounded out the top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR/WINS at Crawford County Speedway.

Crawford County Speedway | POWRi WAR Sprint League | 6/14/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 97X-Cam Schafer(16.825)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 27-Justin Johnson

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 97X-Cam Schafer(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 3. 97X-Cam Schafer[17]; 4. 93-Josh Most[16]; 5. 12-Wesley Smith[5]; 6. 75-Glen Saville[2]; 7. 99-Bryan Roach[6]; 8. 0-Brandon Stevenson[7]; 9. 7-Scott Brandt[11]; 10. 4T-Taylor Forbes[10]; 11. 12X-Doug Sylvester[9]; 12. 22-Jeff Pellersels[12]; 13. 18-Nate Laugen[14]; 14. (DNF) 27-Justin Johnson[1]; 15. (DNF) 11B-Ben Woods[8]; 16. (DNF) 10Z-Zach Widdes[13]; 17. (DNS) 3-Andy Munson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]; 2. 12-Wesley Smith[1]; 3. 99-Bryan Roach[4]; 4. 11B-Ben Woods[3]; 5. 12X-Doug Sylvester[6]; 6. 4T-Taylor Forbes[8]; 7. 18-Nate Laugen[5]; 8. 10Z-Zach Widdes[9]; 9. 3-Andy Munson[7].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 2. 27-Justin Johnson[2]; 3. 0-Brandon Stevenson[4]; 4. 75-Glen Saville[8]; 5. 22-Jeff Pellersels[1]; 6. 7-Scott Brandt[7]; 7. (DNF) 93-Josh Most[3]; 8. (DNF) 97X-Cam Schafer[6].

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming; all on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.