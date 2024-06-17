SACHS JR. USES MSR LIGHTS SERIES TO DEVELOP YOUNG TALENT

From Must See Racing

June 16, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series was designed to give young drivers an opportunity to get laps, and experience, with the goal of moving up the racing ladder. In addition, the winged 602 crate engine pavement sprint car series provides a good deal of media coverage as well as a national television package. The series is perfect for young drivers looking to move up the racing ladder.

Eddie Sachs Jr. recognizes the value of the MSR Midwest Lights Series and currently campaigns drivers Andrew Bogusz and Charlie Baur through his Eddie Sachs Driver Development program.

The Sachs name is recognizable in racing circles. Eddie Sachs was a winning open wheel driver in the 1950’s and ’60’s known as the “Clown Prince of Auto Racing”. He was victorious in AAA/USAC Championship events at places like Atlanta, Langhorne, and Trenton. He was also victorious in some of the biggest sprint car races at the time including the Joe James / Pat O/’Connor Memorial. He would lose his life during the 1964 Indianapolis 500 on May 30, 1964.

Today Eddie Sachs Jr. uses his driver development program to not only develop young talent, but to keep his family’s racing name and legacy alive.

“Eddie Sachs Driver Development sort of falls off of my USAC Silver Crown era” explains Sachs Jr. “When I first started with the USAC Silver Crown Series as a car owner I tried to hire the best drivers available. What happened, as time went on, those drivers became harder and harder to get. So, I started weighing how to get drivers coming up through the sprint car ranks into the USAC Silver Crown ranks. I started with Miranda Throckmorton and Robert Ballou. They were the first ones to move over as sort of rookies in the USAC Silver Crown Series for me.”

“When Covid-19 hit things sorta came to a crashing halt for a while. That’s when my change over and desire to continue. I had known Terry Bogusz, Andrew’s father, since quarter-midget days. That’s also how I met the Baur’s, who were also racing quarter-midgets, and became friends with them. One thing leads to another.”

“We found the new 602 Must See Racing crate series. Being from Michigan and knowing about the 410 Must See Racing series and Jim Hanks, I wanted to get involved with the 410 series at one time with Jimmy Kite when he first started that. I wasn’t ready financially or mentally at the time. I was struggling with the USAC Silver Crown cars to keep them going.”

“We decided on the MSR Midwest Lights series because it is Michigan and Ohio based. We found this series to be financially agreeable. It’s a very good starting series for young sprint car drivers looking to move up. The series put a 602 sealed crate engine into its rules, which is a very good and powerful GM engine. GM probably has one of the best crate engines out there right now that has good horsepower, proven performance, and has proven to stay together.”

“What we do between me, and Andrew’s dad is more schooling and advisement. But I am my owner part of the team. I do own a couple of other cars I am trying to introduce into the series through other drivers. Of course, funding and sponsorship become very important. Charlie Baur is a teammate partner. He is a good friend, and we share a lot of information with him. We try to promote proper driving skills by watching other drivers out there. We also try to critique and talk about what we can do better.”

“These guys have talent and they’re learning as they go. This series is growing, and we are getting to the point where we need to be more involved on a game plan to get us closer to the 410-type stuff or pick a different form of racing that is a step up the ladder. The SR Lights Series has been instrumental so far helping us achieve some of our long-term goals.” Concluded Sachs Jr.

The Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series kicks off its 2024 season with a pair of events this weekend. They will open up Friday night June 21 at Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason, Michigan followed by a visit to Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan Saturday night June 22. The Owosso event will be a double-header event with the MSR 410 National Seres giving fans a double-header of winged sprint car action.

For more information on Must See Racing please visit http://www.mustseeracing.com