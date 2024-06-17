SCELZI CLOSES OUT FFDM WITH ELMA NARC VICTORY

Ben Deatherage

(6/16/24 – ) Elma, WA … Dominic Scelzi put together a perfect 30-laps of racing at Grays Harbor Raceway to pocket a $5,000-to-win Timber Cup check with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series. It was his first NARC win of the season for the driver of the Scelzi Enterprises Whipple Superchargers #41 Maxim. He became the fifth different winner of the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports.

Scelzi had a flawless start at the drop of the green which rocketed him to a ten-car length advantage over the rest of the field. It only took him seven laps to reach traffic, allowing Justin Sanders to close the distance in a highspeed game of cat and mouse. Sanders, aboard the Farmer’s Brewing Company #2X KPC passed the leader on the back straightaway on lap twelve, only to have Scelzi elbow up on the inside of turn four and reclaim the top spot.

The only caution of the race appeared with only two-laps remaining, setting the stage for a green-white-checkered shoot out. However, Scelzi took no prisoners on the restart and went on to claim his 23rd series victory.

“It feels like it’s been a long time, but we were really good tonight,” said Scelzi after scoring a super special win and donating his Timber Cup to Angelique Bell, “I saw (Justin) Sanders on the outside, and Justin and I have raced for a long time, and I knew when he was up there he was good there, I was thankful to get back by him, and I’m glad he didn’t get back underneath me.”

Sanders held off a hard-charging Trey Starks on the last lap to finish in the runner-up spot. Starks completed the podium in third in his T&C Concepts #55 J&J.

Tanner Holmes made some late race moves and finished fourth in his Builders Outlet Super Store #18T.

Cole Macedo would end up fifth and claim the Fastest Five Days in Motorsport title for the his Motorsports team.

“It’s always fun to come out here to Oregon and Washington and see all these great fans,” said Macedo, “Drew Warner (crew chief) and the boys did a really good job, and it takes a team effort to put together a week like this and win a championship. If we keep putting up top fives and running up front, wins will always come.”

Justyn Cox, ARP Quick Qualifier Robbie Price, Caeden Steele, Chase Johnson, and Dominic Gorden were the balance of the Top 10 finishers.

Heat winners earlier in the night were Cox, Scelzi, and Sanders.

Bud Kaeding was the Williams Roofing Hardcharger.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (30 LAPS): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 3. 55-Trey Starks [4]; 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes [8]; 5. 21-Cole Macedo [6]; 6. 42X-Justyn Cox [3]; 7. 21P-Robbie Price [5]; 8. 121-Caeden Steele [11]; 9. 24-Chase Johnson [14]; 10. 10-Dominic Gorden [15]; 11. 8-Devon Borden [10]; 12. 83T-Tanner Carrick [16]; 13. 96-Greg Hamilton [13]; 14. 29-Bud Kaeding [20]; 15. 26-Billy Aton [12]; 16. 12J-John Clark [21]; 17. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt [9]; 18. 4L-Lane Taylor [18]; 19. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [19]; 20. 7-Tyler Thompson [7]; 21. 15-Nick Parker [22]; 22. 53-Jessie Attard [17]; 23. 2K-Gauge Garcia

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Dominic Scelzi 1-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Bud Kaeding +6 (20th to 14th)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 42X-Justyn Cox [1]; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes [2]; 3. 8-Devon Borden [3]; 4. 96-Greg Hamilton [6]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price [4]; 6. 4L-Lane Taylor [8]; 7. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [7]; 8. 15-Nick Parker [5]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi [2]; 2. 7-Tyler Thompson [1]; 3. 21-Cole Macedo [4]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele [3]; 5. 24-Chase Johnson [6]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick [5]; 7. 29-Bud Kaeding [7]; 8. 2K-Gauge Garcia [8]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders [1]; 2. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt [2]; 3. 55-Trey Starks [4]; 4. 26-Billy Aton [3]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden [6]; 6. 53-Jessie Attard [5]; 7. 12J-John Clark [7]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES & RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox [3]; 4. 55-Trey Starks [4]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price [6]; 6. 21-Cole Macedo [5]

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Robbie Price, 12.096 (23 Cars)