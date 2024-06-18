MSR MIDWEST LIGHTS PART OF WEEKEND DOUUBLE-HEADER

From Must See Racing

June 17, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series is set to kick off its 2024 season in a big way this weekend. The 602-winged pavement sprint car series will be competing twice this weekend including a first time visit to Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason, Michigan on Friday night June 21, 2024. The Midwest Lights Series will join their MSR 410 counterparts the following evening June 22 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan for a double-header of winged sprint car action.

For the MSR Lights Series, opening weekend may prove to be their toughest and busiest weekend of the year. With full points being awarded at both events, success this weekend could go a long way towards deciding the series championship. A driver must be able to able to adapt to the 1/4-mile Corrigan Oil Speedway and then transition to the much larger 3/8-mile oval Saturday night.

Both tracks have played an important part of Michigan auto racing history. Corrigan Oil Speedway opened in 1956 as a paved oval. Owosso Speedway opened for business as a 1/2-mile before being shortened to a 3/8-mile oval in 1988. Now both tracks will play an important part of the MSR Midwest Lights history.

Two-time defending series champion Cody Gallogly is expected to defend his throne starting this weekend. A third consecutive championship won’t be easy in 2024 as 2023 runner-up and 2000 series champion JJ Henes would like nothing more than to stake claim to a second championship. Eddie Sachs Jr. Development driver Andrw Bogusz is hungry as well after his fourth-place finish in the 2023 standings.

Other expected entrants include Sawyer Stout, Charlie Baur, and Matt Double among others.

Friday’s event at Corrigan Oil Speedway will see a full night of racing and will include Late Models, Pony FWD, Outlaw FWD, and Mini Wedges as part of Shaheen Automotive Race Night.

Saturday’s event at Owosso will be a real treat for sprint car fans as they will get to see two separate sprint car events the same evening when the MSR Lights and MSR 410 National Series come together. A good field of cars is also expected for the 410-event including Jason Blonde, Rick Holly, Jeff Bloom, Ryan Litt, Jimmy McCune, Joe Ligouri, John Inman, Aaron Willison, and many more.

For more information on Must See Racing or this weekend’s events please visit www.mustseeracing.com.