BOSS Returns To Action In The Hoosier State

By Aaron Fry

The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series returns to action this weekend after a month-long hiatus. Friday night, June 21st will see the stars and cars of the tour return to Circle City Raceway on the outskirts of Indianapolis where they were rained out a year ago. Saturday, June 22nd will see the action return to the legendary Lawrenceburg Speedway near Cincinnati.

Defending tour champion, Ricky Lewis, has won the first 2 events this season at Lawrenceburg and most recently at Florence Speedway. There is a strong contingent of drivers chasing Lewis, led by Korbyn Hayslett, fresh off his runner-up at Florence and Jesse Vermillion who completed the podium there. Newcomers on the tour this season, Rylan Gray and Kyle Shipley, both pose a serious threat along with tour stars Lee Underwood, Blake Vermillion, Dustin Ingle, Steve Little and Blake Vermillion. As always, a strong group of Indiana stalwarts will be on hand both nights to defend the home turf.

At Circle City on Friday, pit gates will open at 4 while general admission gates open at 5:30. Pill draw will end at 6:30 with driver meeting at 6:35 and engine heat at 6:50. Hot laps will be at 7 with racing at 8. Pit passes are $40 while general admission is $20. Kids 6-12 are just $5 while seniors and veterans are admitted for $17.

On Saturday at Lawrenceburg, pit gates will again open at 4 pm with general admission open at 5. Driver meeting will be at 5:45 with engine heat at 6 and hot laps at 6:30. Racing will begin at 7:30. Pit passes will be $35 with general admission at $20 for adults and kids 7-12 just $8.

For competing teams, the purse will be the same for both events. It is the standard 2024 BOSS payout as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to Poske’s Performance Parts, Outsider’s Merchandise and Apparel, Elizabeth Gardner Photography and Victory Fuel. Bonus awards will be provided by Cowen Truck Line Inc, All Pro Cylinder Heads, All Star Performance and Hoosier Racing Tire.

All cars must be on four corner Hoosier Tires. The right rear must be a spec Medium, D15A or H15. We do not mark tires. All drivers must use the Raceiver radio at all times the car is under power. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders which are $10 rental at Circle City and free at Lawrenceburg.

Mufflers are NOT required at Circle City but they ARE required at Lawrenceburg on Saturday. BOSS will have tires available this weekend. Teams are encouraged to reserve their chalk sizes ahead of time. As always, there are no membership or entry fees to race with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series.

In this modern era, we encourage the fans to get out and directly support the tracks by buying a ticket and enjoying the races in person. These are two fine facilities that deserve the fan support. There is no better experience than the sights, sounds and smells of methanol burning outlaw sprint cars. However, if you just can’t make it to the track, you can catch all the action live on TheCushion.