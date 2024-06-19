Starks Produces Win at Skagit Speedway and Podium at Grays Harbor Raceway

Inside Line Promotions – ELMA, Wash. (June 18, 2024) – Trey Starks enjoyed a victorious weekend in Washington.

Starks won his eighth race of the season last Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger before he recorded a third-place result on Sunday during the Timber Cup hosted by Grays Harbor Raceway.

The weekend started with Starks setting quick time during 360ci winged sprint car competition at Skagit Speedway.

“It was another solid night,” he said. “We went quick time and from fourth to second in the heat race. We drew the No. 3 for the feature redraw and I think that’s the third week in a row we’ve started third at Skagit.

“I fell to fourth trying to make the bottom work a little too hard early in the feature. I got up in line. The track was really wide. The top was way up there and the bottom was slick so the track was really good. Close to the halfway point we started getting into traffic. The guys in second and third went to the bottom and the top. I closed in on them and it seemed every lane was blocked. I pulled into the middle going into turn three and I found something on the exit that had a lot of grip. I used that line through the middle to get by second and third. I could see we were rolling in the leader, but I was starting to wear my own groove out so I started to move around to try to preserve it in case I had to use it to go for the lead. We got a caution with about six laps to go. I got a really good restart and was able to just slip underneath him going into turn three. My car came alive in clean air. We rolled the wing back a little and ran hard, consistent laps toward the end.”

Starks ventured to Grays Harbor Raceway on Sunday for a NARC 410 Sprint Car Series race that capped the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports.

“We went out last in qualifying, which I don’t think hurt us,” he said. “We had a solid qualifying lap to get third. That was important with that format. We went fourth to third in the heat race. We were solid, but there wasn’t a whole lot that could be done in the dash and we finished fourth. The track was fairly narrow until the feature.

“The modifieds ran before us and chopped the track up even more. At the beginning of the feature it looked like it might be a cowboy-up track, just rough and hooked up. It was that way the first five or 10 laps. Then the track cleaned off and turned into a really good racing surface. It was pretty technical and you had to be careful where you were running. We rode in fourth the first 10 laps or so and then got to third and tracked down the leaders. We had a late-race restart and challenged for second, but didn’t quite get there. For our first night at Elma in a 410 and on different track conditions than we were used to and against solid competition, we were pretty happy with our finish.”

Next up for Starks is the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway this Thursday through Saturday. He enters the weekend leading the 410 standings at the track, where he has won three of the five 410 races this season.

“I feel like the last couple of years we’ve felt better and better going into Dirt Cup and that’s the same tune this year,” he said. “I feel the best I have leading into Dirt Cup. We had really good prelim nights last year and didn’t quite finish it off on the final night. If we can have a similar run on the prelims and capitalize more on the final night we have a good shot at being up front.”

QUICK RESULTS –

June 15 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

June 16 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 3 (4).

SEASON STATS –

12 races, 8 wins, 12 top fives, 12 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 12 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., for the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts