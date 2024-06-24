PA Speedweek Begins Friday At Williams Grove, Oval Hosts Two Shows Worth Nearly 85K Total

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will kick start the 34th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, June 28 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by A & S Landscaping Services, the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will race in the speedweek opener going 30 laps in distance and paying $10,000 to win out of a total purse worth more than $36,000.

The HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be in action.

Time trials will begin at 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

The overall fast qualifier will earn $300 for the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

The race is another in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series of races at the oval.

Troy Wagaman Jr. and Danny Dietrich are currently tied for the lead in the Hoosier Diamond Series point standings.

Pennsylvania Speedweek will return to Williams Grove Speedway one week later as well, on July 5, for the prestigious Mitch Smith Memorial.

The Mitch Smith Memorial boasts one of the largest payouts of the 2024 series with a posted winner’s share worth $20,000 out of a total purse worth more than $48,000.

Last year in speedweek action at Williams Grove, the series opener was claimed by rain while Brent Marks scored the prestigious Mitch Smith Memorial for the second year in a row.

No one has won more in speedweek action at Williams Grove since the series began in 1991 than Lance Dewease, who owns seven oval speedweek victories.

So far this season at Williams Grove Speedway, 11 races have produced 10 different winners in the 410 sprint division while five races in the 358 division have produced five different winners.

Opening night speedweek sponsor A & S Landscaping Services of Dillsburg offers top quality landscape services and products for both residential and commercial properties.

A& S specializes in hardscaping, lawn maintenance, mulching and landscape design and construction.

Contact A & S at 717.758.8042 and find them on Facebook.

Adult general admission for June 28 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

