Andy Forsberg Storms to 2nd Win of 2024 Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, Andy Forsberg had his elbows up on the slick ¼ mile bullring as he charged form his eighth starting position to capture his second win of the 2024 season.

“Saturday night we had 24 cars show up for Fan Appreciation night, and I thought the night went really well,” Andy Forsberg said. “It was the week after the El Dorado County Fair so it’s always a toss up with what we will get with the crowd and the track surface because how abused it gets but Scott Russell did a great job all week, and the fans showed up despite the high temps.”

With 24 cars on hand Saturday night, the Auburn, CA driver got off to a solid start as he timed the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in fifth quickest in qualifying time trials.

Moving into heat race competition, Forsberg lined up on the front row and needed to pick up the win the guarantee himself a spot in the nightly redraw.

Getting the jump, Forsberg looked strong in the eight lap race as he raced to the win and garnered a berth in the redraw where he didn’t quite have the luck he needed as the eight placed him in the fourth row of the 25-lap feature event.

With the track getting dry and slick as the night went on as well as the night featuring triple digit heat, a pre-race track rework took place and gave the surface some juice for the impending feature event.

When the race went green, Forsberg began his journey to the top spot as he was able to quickly break into the Top-Five. Running in fourth, Forsberg was able to move into third as the leaders got into traffic, and on the 13th lap he made a power move on the exit of turn two that saw him go to the outside and drive by the lead duo to take over the race’s top spot.

Out in front, Forsberg continued to set a torrid pace as he kept the field at bay. Leading the final 12 laps, Forsberg raced on to score his second win of the season which also marked his 71st career triumph at Placerville Speedway.

“It was a fun night at the track,” Forsberg said. “I feel like we have gotten our ducks in a row the last couple of months, and with the stupid stuff not happening we have been in contention night in and night out.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, Western Featherlite, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-17, Wins-2, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-8

ON TAP: Forsberg will be in action on Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA before returning to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.