“SUPER SERIES” EVENT SATURDAY AT SHARON TO FEATURE “410” SPRINTS FOR $4000 TO-WIN

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Racing action returns to Sharon Speedway this Saturday night (June 29) with a “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management. The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars will highlight the program and will be joined by the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Whelen Econo Mods. It’s Kams Electric Night. Hot lap/qualifying for the Sprints will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

The “410” Sprint Cars will race for the new 2024 minimum purse structure of $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start on Saturday thanks to Bala Management in what will be the first non-sanctioned event of the season. The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups.

Sharon has completed three “410” Sprint Car events thus far in 2024 with big car counts at each one. David Gravel topped a 45-car field for his first career Sharon win on May 18 in the first of two visits by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. On June 1, central PA invader Ryan Smith won the Western PA Speedweek event for the second time in four years as 46 cars were hand. And most recently, Danny Dietrich, another member of the PA Posse, won the FAST-sanctioned Ohio Sprint Speedweek event on July 12 with 53 cars on hand!

The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks will make their fourth visit of the 95th anniversary season on Saturday night. The Pro Stocks were part of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car show when a big field of 35 cars were on hand for the 2024 opener. On that night, Christian Schneider won his first career Sharon race worth $1,000 as he became the 219th different driver to win a Pro Stock race in the history of the track. The past two Saturday nights have saw Curt J. Bish win from sixth as he’s upped his career win total to 13, which is fourth amongst active racers. Twenty-four or more cars on Saturday will mean a $750 to-win feature event.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds were finally able to complete their first event of 2024 last Saturday night. Kole Holden ended what was nearly a five-year winless drought at the track. The two-time track champion now has six career wins at Sharon and leads RUSH’s $3,500 to-win Weekly Series Championship. Meanwhile, JC Boyer, who earned the $100 Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger gift card last Saturday, leads the Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series points, which takes into account all events at Raceway 7 and Sharon. The division’s all-time winner, Chas Wolbert, has returned to the division in 2024 despite missing last Saturday night due to being on vacation, and will look to add to his 20 career victories.

The Whelen Econo Mods are back for what will be their second show of the season. The Econo Mods made their season debut on June 15 when Joe Gabrielson made a winning debut in the division. Gabrielson’s victory was the 10th of his career at the Hartford, Ohio as he has nine career UMP Mod wins to his credit. Jeremy Double will try once again to break the tie with RUSH Sprint Car racer Brandon Blackshear to become the division’s all-time winner at 22.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the “410” Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

The Performance Bodies “Nosed Out” program will award a $100 Performance Bodies gift card redeemable only at Wedge Motorsports to a driver in the Pro Stocks or Econo Mods. The recipient amongst any of those competing divisions will be the driver that most closely beat out another competitor for any finishing position on the lead lap. Tiebreaker will be the driver with the best finishing position.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $1,500 3. $1,100 4. $800 5. $650 6. $625 7. $600 8. $575 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2024 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=899241

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes go on sale at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m. Hot lap/qualifying for the Sprints will get underway at 6:30 p.m. followed by heat race action at 7.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

There will be no racing over the 4th of July holiday. The next event will be Friday and Saturday, July 12-13 as the World of Outlaws Late Models will run a complete show each night. The Billy’s Garage RUSH Sprint Cars and the Whelen Econo Mods will also be on the card on Friday night, while the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will compete on Saturday night. For reserve tickets and advance general admission visit https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711#/?view=list&start=2024-07-01&end=2024-07-31&includePackages=true. For camping, VIP fan suite and patio suite seats visit https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.

