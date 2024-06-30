Jakeb Boxell grabs USAC Midwest Thunder Midget win at Limaland

By Gerry Keysor

Lima, OH (June 28, 2024)- Limaland opened the gates on Friday night for the Mike Streicher Memorial presented by Stolly Insurance. The USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets were in action to honor the memory of Streicher, the 1991 USAC National Midget Champion. The Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks, Dirt Track Truck Series and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds were also in action.

The USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets would kick off feature action, with No. 63 Cale Coons and No. 10 Stratton Briggs bringing the field to green. Action was halted quickly when No. 21G Jimmy Guidry flipped violently in turn 2. Guidry walked away from the accident, and field refired for a complete restart.

Briggs would grab the early lead, but No. 10G Chett Gehrke, Coons, Boxell, and No. 18 Zach Wigal were all chomping at the bit to take a shot at the leader. Gehrke would take the lead on lap 3 with Wigal grabbing the point on lap 5.

Boxell would find the edge of the cushion to his liking as he charged to the front on lap 9. Wigal and Gehrke put on a show battling for 2nd until Gehrke pulled off the track late in the race. Boxell would emerge victorious over Wigal, Coons, “The Ohio Hammer” Luke Hall would finish 4th after starting 15th, and No. 35 Bryce Massingill would complete the top 5.

USAC D2 MIDGETS – 27 entries

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal[8]; 3. 63-Cale Coons[1]; 4. 74-Luke Hall[15]; 5. 35-Bryce Massingill[7]; 6. 5-Matt Lux[5]; 7. 4K-Kayla Roell[10]; 8. 22-Gunnar Lucius[9]; 9. 5M-Michael Magic[18]; 10. 10-Tyler Nelson[11]; 11. 33L-Lucas Lemons[19]; 12. 11T-Ryan Fleming[20]; 13. 36-Ian Creager[13]; 14. OH-Bryce Dues[24]; 15. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[22]; 16. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[17]; 17. 10G-Chett Gehrke[3]; 18. 10B-Stratton Briggs[2]; 19. 01-Ryan Moran[14]; 20. 7M-Cole Morgan[6]; 21. 55-Page Perrine[23]; 22. 3E-Alex Watson[16]; 23. 34-Tate Martz[12]; 24. 21G-Jimmie Guidry[21]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 33L-Lucas Lemons[2]; 2. 11T-Ryan Fleming[1]; 3. 21G-Jimmie Guidry[3]; 4. 11N-Taylor Nibert[8]; 5. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[6]; 6. 55-Page Perrine[4]; 7. OH-Bryce Dues[5]; 8. 97-Jim Jones[7]; 9. 2B-Thomas Bigelow[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Matt Lux[2]; 2. 10G-Chett Gehrke[1]; 3. 7M-Cole Morgan[4]; 4. 4K-Kayla Roell[8]; 5. 36-Ian Creager[5]; 6. 3E-Alex Watson[9]; 7. 11T-Ryan Fleming[7]; 8. 55-Page Perrine[3]; 9. 97-Jim Jones[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[1]; 2. 63-Cale Coons[2]; 3. 22-Gunnar Lucius[5]; 4. 10-Tyler Nelson[8]; 5. 01-Ryan Moran[3]; 6. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[6]; 7. 33L-Lucas Lemons[9]; 8. OH-Bryce Dues[7]; 9. 11N-Taylor Nibert[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Bryce Massingill[1]; 2. 10B-Stratton Briggs[5]; 3. 18-Zach Wigal[3]; 4. 34-Tate Martz[6]; 5. 74-Luke Hall[8]; 6. 5M-Michael Magic[2]; 7. 21G-Jimmie Guidry[9]; 8. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[4]; 9. 2B-Thomas Bigelow[7]