Independence Day celebration launches big week at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway is set to host a pair of special events this week, including the much-anticipated Freedom Fireworks showcase on Thursday, followed by Red Hawk Casino Night on Saturday July 6th.

This year’s Fourth of July Spectacular features three divisions in competition including the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models and the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks.

The evening will be capped off in style with a massive fireworks display to commemorate the holiday. As always, patriotic music will be pumped out all night long via the PA system, during one of the most popular shows of the season.

Grandstand seating on July 4th is reserved. All kids 11 and under will be admitted free in the stands. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-070424

Russell Motorsports Inc. offers Happy Hour until 6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Banquet at the beer booth. Live music will be performed by Ed Wilson pre-race from 3-6pm in the shaded entertainment zone behind the stands.

Placerville’s Shane Hopkins, Lincoln’s Dan Brown Jr. and Oakley’s Nick Baldwin bring the Winged Sprint Car, Late Model and Pure Stock point leads into the Fourth of July show respectively.

Hopkins is fresh off an impressive victory last Saturday, where he came from the rear to win his second career Placerville Winged 360 feature. Anthony Slaney captured gold in the Ltd Late Model main event last week while Kevin Jinkerson took home the Pure Stock finale.

The Freedom Fireworks event launches a busy week that also sees Placerville Speedway in action on Saturday July 6th for Red Hawk Casino Night at the races.

A four-division ‘Thunder in the Foothills’ championship program will showcase the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the USAC Western States Midgets, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints.

The event on July 6th also kicks off free parking for fans every Saturday in July thanks to the El Dorado County Fair Association.

Tickets and Details:

As noted, grandstand seating during the Freedom Fireworks event on Thursday July 4th is reserved. Adult tickets cost $20 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. All kids 11 and under are free. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-070424

Grandstand seating is then general admission on Saturday July 6th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-070624

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can't make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Thursday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, Pure Stocks and BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints | Red Hawk Casino Night

Saturday July 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Burger Night presented by Kings Meats