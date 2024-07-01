RACING RETURNS TO PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY ON JULY 13TH

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, June 30, 2024) After taking this Saturday night off, racing will return to Perris Auto Speedway on July 13th in a show headlined by the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. Joining the #1 traditional sprint car series west of the Mississippi will be the GAS Chassis Young Gun Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars, and the PASSCAR Super Stocks and American Factory Stocks. LKQ Pick Your Part will present the next Night of Destruction on Saturday, August 10th. Spectator gates for both shows will open at 5:00 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:00.

thumbnail (12).jpg

Tommy Malcolm will be looking for his second straight PAS win on July 13th. Kenny Lonngren photo.

Advance tickets for all Perris Auto Speedway shows are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there will be plenty available at the ticket window every race night.

The PAS is conveniently located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds, home of the Southern California Fair, in nearby Riverside County. Take the 215 freeway. Exit at the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is 18700 Lake Perris Drive, and the zip code is 92571.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

2024 Perris Auto Speedway Schedule

July 13th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints, GAS CHASSIS YOUNG GUNS SERIES, AND PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

