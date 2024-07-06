Hunter Schuerenberg Snags Repeat Victory with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (7/5/24) Hunter Schuerenberg would seize the opportunity to return to victory lane with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in Night One of the Independence Celebrations presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his second-straight league victory and pocket the payday in an action-packed feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with thirty-one talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Jake Bubak set a quick qualifying time of 11.507-second lap with Tim Estenson, Kyle Bellm, Garet Williamson, and Hunter Schuerenberg each earning heat racing victories as well as Max Guilford grabbing the lone semi-feature victory.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Hunter Schuerenberg and Emerson Axsom lined up in the front row as Schuerenberg would shoot to the lead on the opening lap with Axsom, Joe B Miller, Jake Bubak, and Blake Hahn all racing within the early top five.

Overtaking for the top-spot would find Emerson Axsom leading the pack of hungry POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprinters for a total of seventeen laps while appearing to be in a class above the competition with Hunter Schuerenberg settling into the runner up position as Joe B Miller continued to stalk in third.

Setting the stage for late-race dramatics, Hunter Schuerenberg would use perfect timing on a choose-cone restart to slide into the front-scored spot and hold the final revolutions with Axsom racing rapidly to recover in runner-up placement.

Going back-to-back in victories, Hunter Schuerenberg would not be denied leading eight laps and earning his second career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Emerson Axsom settling for the runner-up position late.

“You just have to play the hand that is dealt to you. This track was a bit dryer, faster, and trickier than we expected tonight, I made one mistake in lap traffic and Emerson was right there to get by me. That last restart was key and I knew I had to get to the bottom before he could shut the door because the top was curby and tough” said the elated Hunter Schuerenberg in the Eldon Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “These young kids can race hard but clean so that makes this so much better”.

Challenging closely behind would find Jake Bubak placing on the final podium placement from the starting fifth on the initial green flag. Ayrton Gennetten would be among the frontrunners late in the feature to finish fourth as Roger Crockett would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in Night One of the Independence Celebrations at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 7/5/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 27B-Jake Bubak(11.507)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 14T-Tim Estenson

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 50K-Kyle Bellm

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 23-Garet Williamson

Driven Midwest Heat Race 4 Winner: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 79G-Max Guilford

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 79-Gage Montgomery(+15)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 3. 27B-Jake Bubak[5]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[12]; 5. 12X-Roger Crockett[7]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 7. 45X-Jace Park[15]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[22]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson[14]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney[11]; 11. 50K-Kyle Bellm[13]; 12. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 13. 98P-Miles Paulus[10]; 14. 14T-Tim Estenson[3]; 15. 77-Jack Wagner[18]; 16. 37-Bryce Norris[4]; 17. 1JR-Steven Russell[20]; 18. 21-Gunner Ramey[9]; 19. 7A-Will Armitage[16]; 20. 1T-Trevin Littleton[21]; 21. 93-Taylor Walton[19]; 22. 79X-Max Guilford[17].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 79X-Max Guilford[1]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 3. 93-Taylor Walton[2]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 5. 1T-Trevin Littleton[9]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[13]; 7. 28-Luke Verardi[4]; 8. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan[14]; 10. 87-Reed Whitney[6]; 11. 8S-Steve Short[8]; 12. 00-Broc Elliott[15]; 13. 122-Lane Warner[10]; 14. (DNS) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr; 15. (DNS) 52F-Logan Faucon.

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson[2]; 2. 45X-Jace Park[1]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 79X-Max Guilford[5]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak[4]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]; 7. 1T-Trevin Littleton[7]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott[8].

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 3. 12X-Roger Crockett[3]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 6. 87-Reed Whitney[7]; 7. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[6].

MVT Services MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[4]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton[7]; 6. 8S-Steve Short[6]; 7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[8]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[5].

Driven Midwest Driven Midwest Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 7A-Will Armitage[1]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 5. 28-Luke Verardi[6]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[5]; 7. 52F-Logan Faucon[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:11.507[4]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.530[14]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:11.570[9]; 4. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.621[22]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.727[26]; 6. 12X-Roger Crockett, 00:11.766[5]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:11.807[21]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:11.809[28]; 9. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.872[2]; 10. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:11.923[11]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:11.937[17]; 12. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.952[29]; 13. 45X-Jace Park, 00:11.966[12]; 14. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:11.972[1]; 15. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:11.972[27]; 16. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:11.979[8]; 17. 79X-Max Guilford, 00:11.979[30]; 18. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:11.981[18]; 19. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:11.995[23]; 20. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:12.084[20]; 21. 12-Corbin Gurley, 00:12.121[19]; 22. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:12.128[24]; 23. 8S-Steve Short, 00:12.241[6]; 24. 28-Luke Verardi, 00:12.305[10]; 25. 1T-Trevin Littleton, 00:12.332[31]; 26. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:12.407[15]; 27. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:12.452[3]; 28. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:12.666[13]; 29. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:13.056[16]; 30. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.323[25]; 31. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 01:00.000[7].

