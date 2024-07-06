Shane Golobic, Anthony Slaney and Kevin Jinkerson claim 4th of July wins in Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fremont’s Shane Golobic made the move by Dylan Bloomfield on lap 13 and went on to claim his 15th career Placerville Speedway Winged 360 Sprint Car victory on Independence Day.

A large and vocal crowd during the 4th of July special also witnessed Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson and Martinez driver Anthony Slaney scoop wins with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mountain Democrat Late Models respectively.

Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield set the early pace in the 25-lap Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car feature. The action was hot and heavy in the opening stages of the contest as drivers battled on every square inch of the quarter mile.

Golobic, however, ran smooth and calculated laps, until turning up the heat by moving into second on lap 11, before snatching the lead around the outside on lap 13. Once in front the former World of Outlaws winner at Placerville dominated things and grabbed the checkered flag for victory. By doing so he tied Billy Wallace and Colby Wiesz on the all-time Winged 360 win list at the track.

Bloomfield crossed the stripe in second followed by Tony Gomes, row 9 started Michael Faccinto and Austin Wood in the top-5. Completing the top-10 were Dominic Gorden, Bubba Decaires, Justin Peck, Ashlyn Rodriguez and Tyler Thompson.

In the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Model finale, it was Auburn’s Ray Trimble who jumped out front. Trimble led for a couple laps until Anthony Slaney powered by to grab the point. After that it was all Slaney, who pulled away for his third victory of the year at the track.

Dan Brown Jr. came home in second followed by Jay Norton, Kiely Ricardo and Tyler Lightfoot.

The Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks provided an entertaining 20-lap feature on Independence Day. The Jinkerson brothers, Kevin and Dan, battled for the lead early with Nick Baldwin right there with them every step of the way.

Kevin Jinkerson took the point and had Baldwin all over him right down to the wire. Jinkerson picked up the win for his second straight triumph at Placerville Speedway and in doing so, took over the point lead. Baldwin finished second ahead of Tommy Sturgeon, Wayne Trimble and Jason Ramos.

Placerville Speedway returns with Red Hawk Casino Night on Saturday. The program will start one hour later than usual with the warm temps forecasted. The front gate will open at 4pm with cars on track around 6:15.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Freedom Fireworks

July 4, 2024

Winged Sprint Cars:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 3. 7C-Tony Gomes[13]; 4. X1-Michael Faccinto[17]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 6. 10-Dominic Gorden[8]; 7. 94-Greg Decaires V[11]; 8. 17P-Justin Peck[19]; 9. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[10]; 10. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[2]; 11. 1F-DJ Freitas[16]; 12. 38-Colby Johnson[9]; 13. 1-Chance Grasty[14]; 14. 24S-Izaak Sharp[21]; 15. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[18]; 16. 21-Shane Hopkins[6]; 17. 7P-Jake Andreotti[20]; 18. 92-Andy Forsberg[7]; 19. 45-Jake Morgan[15]; 20. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[12]; 21. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[5]