SEAN BECKER CLAIMS DAVID LINDT MEMORIAL NARC EVENT AT PETALUMA

By Ben Deatherage

(7/6/24 – ) Petaluma, CA … Sean Becker hit NARC 410 Sprint Series paydirt by capturing the $5,200 to win the David Lindt Memorial at Petaluma Speedway. The pilot of the Bjork Construction #7B Maxim survived a late race skirmish with race leader Dylan Bloomfield and went on to score top honors in the 30-lap contest. It was his 12th series victory.

“This team has been so close for so long, and when you get a carrot in front of you, you go eat it,” said an overjoyed 2005 NARC champion, “I’m so happy for this team. We finally got a win with NARC, and we go to Watsonville next week, where I feel pretty confident there, too.”

After an opening race red flag, Dylan Bloomfield charged to the point in the Starr Property Management #83V Maxim, beating out Justin Sanders to the line on the second attempt to complete a lap. A couple of cautions put the brakes on the green flag runs, but Bloomfield rose to the occasion on each restart.

The Oakley teenager set a blistering pace but struggled with a lapped car in the final few laps. In the process, Bloomfield and Becker got together as they battled for the lead. Bloomfield came to a halt with two to go and Becker would hold on to win his third NARC career event at Petaluma.

“It was getting harder and harder to run the bottom, and Dylan kept missing it, and it breaks my heart to win the race like that. I did not mean to make contact with him. I drove that car a couple of years ago, and I have nothing but respect for Dave and Debbie Vertullo as car owners and Dylan as a driver,” continued Becker.

Sanders would settle in second in the Mittry Motorsports fielded Farmer’s Brewing Company #2X KPC. Tarlton Motorsports pilot Cole Macedo would rally to finish third and earned Williams Roofing Hardcharger honors after the Tarlton & Son #21 Maxim started 13th.

The Gary Silva Ranches #10 KPC, driven by Dominic Gorden, was fourth at the line after a spirited battle for much of the race with Macedo. Justyn Cox, aboard the Lippert Construction #42X Maxim, wrapped up the top five.

Caeden Steele recovered from the back to finish sixth over Nick Parker. Billy Aton recovered from the opening lap incident to place eighth. The rest of the top ten included 2017 NARC champion Bud Kaeding and Gauge Garcia.

Heat winners were Bloomfield, Aton, and Chase Johnson earlier in the night.

Johnson, Burt Foland Jr., Koen Shaw, and Jake Haulot were all involved in an opening lap red flag and walked away unharmed.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (30 LAPS): 1. 7B-Sean Becker [4]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [3]; 3. 21-Cole Macedo [13]; 4. 10-Dominic Gorden [7]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox [14]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele [1]; 7. 15-Nick Parker [15]; 8. 26-Billy Aton [6]; 9. 29-Bud Kaeding [9]; 10. 2K-Gauge Garcia [8]; 11. 12J-John Clark [17]; 12. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [2]; 13. 52-David Lindt III [11]; 14. 76-Jennifer Osborne [19]; 15. 1-Chance Grasty [20]; 16. 75-Bill Smith [21]; 17. 24-Chase Johnson [5]; 18. 7H-Jake Haulot [10]; 19. 88-Koen Shaw [16]; 20. 4-Burt Foland Jr. [18]; 21. 12-Jarrett Soares [12]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Dylan Bloomfield 1-28; Sean Becker 29-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Cole Macedo +10 (13th to 3rd)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [1]; 2. 29-Bud Kaeding [3]; 3. 7H-Jake Haulot [2]; 4. 7B-Sean Becker [4]; 5. 21-Cole Macedo [5]; 6. 12J-John Clark [7]; 7. 76-Jennifer Osborne [6]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 24-Chase Johnson [1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden [2]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders [4]; 4. 12-Jarrett Soares [3]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox [5]; 6. 4-Burt Foland Jr. [7]; 7. 1-Chance Grasty [6]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 26-Billy Aton [1]; 2. 2K-Gauge Garcia [2]; 3. 52-David Lindt III [3]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele [4]; 5. 15-Nick Parker [5]; 6. 88-Koen Shaw [6]; 7. 75-Bill Smith [7]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 121-Caeden Steele [2]; 2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [1]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders [3]; 4. 7B-Sean Becker [4]; 5. 24-Chase Johnson [5]; 6. 26-Billy Aton [6]

ARP FAST QUALIFIER: Sean Becker, 13.024 (21 Cars)