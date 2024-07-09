Andy Forsberg Picks Up Pair of Victories During 4th of July Week

PETERSEN MEDIA

A very busy 4th of July holiday saw Andy Forsberg and the Pacific Highway Rentals team take part in three different races and score two feature event wins as they took top honors at Marysville Raceway and Placerville Speedway.

“It was a good week for our team, despite my bonehead move on the 4th of July at Placerville Speedway,” Andy Forsberg said. “It was the triple digit nationals all three nights, so I really give it to my guys for working so hard despite the conditions being brutal.”

Forsberg kicked the busy week off on Wednesday night as he checked into Marysville Raceway. With the heat having an impact on the car count, Forsberg continued about his business and opened the night up with quick time honors in time trials.

Finishing third in the heat race, Forsberg locked into the redraw where he lined up on the front row of the 25-lap affair. When the race came to life, Forsberg got the jump over Justin Peck, and began to set a torrid pace as they worked around the bullring.

A couple of stoppages but Peck on Forsberg’s rear bumper, but in open track Forsberg was able to wire the field and score the feature event on back on July 3rd.

July 4th saw the team check into Placerville Speedway for the track’s annual Fireworks Spectacular points show.

Earning quick time honors in qualifications, a fourth-place finish in his heat race locked him into the feature event as well as into the redraw. Not having the best luck in the draw, the seven pill placed him in the fourth row.

Getting a great jump when the race came to life, Forsberg was up into third by the second lap as he chased after the lead duo of Dylan Bloomfield and Shane Golobic.

Briefly moving into second on a restart, Forsberg drifted back into third before a miscue on the 14th lap saw him get into the cushion too hard and upset his car to bring out the yellow. Restarting at the tail end of the field, Forsberg capped the night with an 18th place finish.

Saturday night again saw Forsberg and company check into Placerville Speedway as he looked for a bit of redemption, and the night did not get off to a great start for the team.

Fighting engine issues in hot laps, the team thrashed to make a fix before time trials, and with things still amiss, Forsberg made one lap and qualified eighth fastest.

Putting him on the front row of his heat race, the team continued to make changes under the hood before it was their time to hit the track.

Settling into second, a restart allowed Forsberg to power into the race lead and pick up the win.

With the engine much more lively, the team did a little tuning before the feature where Forsberg took the green flag from the third starting position.

As the race came to life, Bubba DeCaires jumped into the early lead as Forsberg settled into second and gave chase. Running second until the caution flew on the seventh lap, Forsberg used the restart to power into the race lead and being to drive away from the field.

Opening his lead up to over six seconds, a late yellow bunched the leader back up. Feeling some brief pressure from Shane Hopkins, Forsberg needed a lap to get going as he was able to pull away from the field and score his second win of the week.

“We cant event pinpoint what our issue was because we continued to change things, so we will have a little homework to do this week,” Forsberg said. “Big thanks to my guys for all of their help, and we are looking forward to a long week to recover before we get back to it on Saturday.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-22, Wins-4, Top 5’s-11, Top 10’s-12

ON TAP: Forsberg will be back in action on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

