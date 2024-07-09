Excitement Brewing for Huset’s Hall of Fame Night This Sunday at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 8, 2024) – A special night is on tap this Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, which hosts Huset’s Hall of Fame Night.

The newest inductees are Gary Brown Jr., Vernon Hehn, Chad Mellenberndt, Barb Wieskus and Harlan TerWee.

According to the Huset’s Hall of Fame website, Brown Jr. is second on the all-time win’s list with 75 victories, propelling him to eight track championships in the Late Model Street Stocks class from 2001-15.

Hehn is tied for fifth on the Late Model Street Stocks win’s list with 25 in his career.

Mellenberndt was the 1995 Outlaw Sprint Car champion at Huset’s Speedway.

Wieskus was a staple at Huset’s Speedway and numerous other tracks as a volunteer official scorer. She was a tremendous ambassador for Huset’s Speedway and dirt track racing in general and is the first female to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

TerWee was one of the original racers at Huset’s Speedway in the 1950s and early 1960s and was destined to have a brilliant career before tragically losing his life in a plane crash in 1963 with fellow Hall of Famer Robin Dump.

The celebration will be during an intermission in the racing program, which features the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Kaleb Johnson leads Justin Henderson by 37 points with Tim Estenson 52 markers out of the top spot in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings.

J.J. Zebell holds a 10-point advantage over Cory Yeigh in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings. Zach Olivier and Tim Dann are tied for third – 12 points behind Zebell.

Koby Werkmeister took over the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series points lead by five points following the most recent race. Brady Donnohue ranks second with Shayle Bade third -14 points out of the lead.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26); Ryan Timms – 1 (June 16); and Garet Williamson – 1 (July 7)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Cory Yeigh – 2(May 26 and June 2); Tim Dann – 1 (June 16); Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (July 7)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Nate Barger – 1 (June 16); Brady Donnohue – 1 (July 7); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Huset’s Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

