Kings Meats Burger Night on Deck at Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Action returns to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based quarter mile this Saturday, as Placerville Speedway showcases a loaded program on Burger Night presented by Kings Meats.

This Saturday July 13th all Burgers will be ½ price at the Speedway Café! It also continues free parking in July thanks to the El Dorado County Fair Association.

Russell Motorsports Inc. presents a four-division “Thunder in the Foothills” championship program that will include the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

An ultra close fight for the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Car title is developing, with the top-three drivers separated by just 12-points.

Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires leads the way, as he looks to join his father as a Placerville Speedway champion. His dad Greg Decaires IV captured the track title four times in his illustrious career, while “G5” sits 11-markers up on June 29th winner Shane Hopkins going into Kings Meats Burger Night.

Nine-time Placerville champ Andy Forsberg is fresh off his third win of the season and heads into Saturday 12-digits back of Decaires. Modesto’s Tony Gomes and rookie Austin Wood of Sacramento round out the top-five in the standings.

The Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks also have a tremendous championship race taking place with Oakley’s Nick Baldwin leading Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson by five slim points. Both drivers have tallied three wins, along with top-five efforts each night.

Jinkerson has finished second to Baldwin in the standings four years in a row and will be looking to change that as the season winds down. Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot, Orangevale’s Tommy Sturgeon and Cameron Park’s Jason Ramos complete the top-five in points.

Multi-time Mountain Democrat Mini Truck champion Mike Miller of Placerville leads the way into Saturday. Miller has captured three of the four events held and goes into the night 24-marker up on Howard Miller of Minden, Nevada.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars are always an exciting addition to the program and make their only Placerville Speedway stop of the season on Saturday. Oakley’s Jacob Tuttle sits atop the standings over Shawn Arriaga, Josh Young, DJ Johnson and Jimmy Christian. Young captured victory with the High Sierra Wingless Sprints at the track last month.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday July 13th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders.

Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-071324

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday July 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Burger Night presented by Kings Meats

Saturday July 20: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | SCCT-Western Sprint Speedweek Finale

Saturday July 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Carnett Clash