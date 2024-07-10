Sean Becker Surges To NARC Win at Petaluma Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

The last few weeks Sean Becker has known the Bjork Motorsports car was getting stronger by the race, and knew a win was on the horizon. Flirting with wins one week ago, Becker was able to breakthrough in a big way as he scored his first win with the team during Saturday’s NARC event in Petaluma, CA which was also Don Bjork’s first NARC win as a car owner.

“I am so extremely happy to get this win, and to give Don Bjork (car owner) his first NARC win,’ Sean Becker said. “We had been knocking on the door the last few weeks, and it feels great to finally break through and seal the deal.”

With 21 cars on hand for Dave Lindt Memorial, Becker got his night underway by timing the Bjork Construction backed No. 7B in fastest in qualifications.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Becker finished fourth which was good enough to lock him into the Trophy Dash.

Drawing the four, Becker tallied a fourth place finish which put him in the second row of the 30-lap feature event.

Jumping into third when race came to life following a multi car pile up that slowed the start of the race, Becker settled in as he worked hard on the unusually slick Petaluma Speedway surface.

Into second, Becker hooked up in torrid battle for the race lead as the laps continued to click down as he chased after the $5200 top prize.

In the waning laps of the race, Becker was able to power to the lead as he officially took the top spot on lap 29. A yellow the next lap put Justin Sanders right on Becker’s rear bumper. Able to fend off the red hot driver, Becker went on to captures his first feature event win with Bjork Motorsports.

“The track was extremely slick, but it was also abrasive so hitting your marks and conserving tires was really tricky,” Becker explained. “Luckily Brad Bumgarner gave me a super fast car right out of the box and it kept us in a good position all night long.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-18, Wins-1, Top 5’s- 7, Top-10’s- 14

ON TAP: Becker and Bjork Motorsports will be back in action Saturday night at Ocean Speedway.

