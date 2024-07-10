Two J&S Paving 350 Super Wins in a Row for Talen Hawksby

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 6, 2024) – Just a few weeks removed from his first career feature win at Oswego Speedway, Talen Hawksby started in fourth and claimed his second J&S Paving 350 Supermodified victory in the 25-lap feature presented by Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton last Saturday night, July 6. The Hawk Jr. Chassis 79 has now visited victory lane in each of the last two race weekends at the Speedway.

Noah Ratcliff and Griffin Miller led the field to green, with Miller quickly taking the high road to lead the opening lap. Hawksby, starting fourth, wasted no time moving forward, making quick work of third-starting Brendan Young and polesitter Ratcliff right away. Young and Josh Sokolic followed suit, getting around Ratcliff for third and fourth before completing the second lap, while Ratcliff dropped to fifth, leaving Kyle Perry and Nick Barzee to contest for sixth.

Sokolic then made his move past Young on lap 8, positioning himself among the leaders Miller and Hawksby, who began to pull away from the field. Miller, a 350 Supermodified rookie, did an impressive job holding off Hawksby and Sokolic in the early stages. However, a yellow flag with 15 laps remaining brought a pause as Ratcliff lost control out of turn 4.

During the restart, Miller chose the high lane, with Hawksby on his inside. This restart allowed Hawksby and Sokolic to power under Miller, taking over first and second,. Both drivers quickly pulled away from Miller and the rest of the field, with Hawksby maintaining a half-straightaway lead over Sokolic by the end of the 25-lap main. Miller, Barzee, Young, and Perry trailed..

Hawksby expressed his excitement in victory lane: “This one means a lot more than a couple of weeks ago. We started fourth. The car was set up the best it’s ever been. Felt like a rocket ship on rails all night. We had troubles earlier but got this figured out. It feels good to win one. I have to thank Top Quality Construction, of course my dad at Hawk Jr Chassis. I want to shout out my buddy Jack Bobbett, who passed away a couple of years ago – this one was for him, and it feels good to be here after a good run.”

Oswego Speedway is off this week for the Great Lakes Classic at Berlin Raceway in Michigan, but will be back for a huge 2-day spectacle next Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. The event will feature the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds Winged Challenge on Friday and Autograph Night for the Oswego Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Supers on Saturday, all presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego, NBT Bank, Compass Federal Credit Union, and Rock Stream Retreat. A 2-day GA ticket is available for $45.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

J&S Paving 350 Super 25

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 79 TALEN HAWKSBY, 2. 6 Josh Sokolic, 3. 9 ® Griffin Miller, 4. 31 Nick Barzee, 5. 75 ® Brendan Young, 6. 20 Kyle Perry, 7. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff, 8. 91 Barry Kingsley, 9. 19 ® Bailey Groves DNS 32 Dan Kapuscinski

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 6 Josh Sokolic, 2. 75 ® Brendan Young, 3. 9 ® Griffin Miller, 4. 31 Nick Barzee, 5. 32 Dan Kapuscinski

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 20 Kyle Perry, 2. 79 Talen Hawksby, 3. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff, 4. 91 Barry Kingsley, 5. 19 ® Bailey Groves

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #9 ® Griffin Miller

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #6 Josh Sokolic