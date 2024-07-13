Bogucki and Rosenboom Triumphant at Jackson Motorplex

From Shawn Miller

JACKSON, MN (July 12, 2024) — Scott Bogucki and Jody Rosenboom delivered winning performances on Friday evening at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted the Joel Pingeon Trucking 410 Shootout presented by C & B Operations during its first race of the season.

Bogucki was strong throughout the 25-lap Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event as he powered into the runner-up position on the second lap before using a slide job in turn three to take the lead on Lap 6.

A close call occurred on Lap 10 when Bogucki got into the back of a car he was attempting to lap. The contact knocked Bogucki sideways into turn one, but he was able to save it and maintain the lead. Bogucki then built a nearly five-second advantage before the only caution came out on Lap 23. That didn’t matter to Bogucki, who pounded the cushion the final three laps to pull away for his first career victory at the track.

“We just waited for the track to clean off a bit and got the miles per hour going,” he said before describing the close incident. “They slowed up and I should have anticipated it. We’re just lucky we saved it.”

Kaleb Johnson advanced from sixth to earn a second-place result.

“I just got a really good start there and used the bottom until it wasn’t there,” he said. “I didn’t have much for Scott. Congrats to him and his team. I thought I could stay close at the end, but he kinda drove away. I grew up racing here and in front of my family so I’m glad we were able to get a good run.”

Matt Juhl, who led the first five laps, placed third.

“It’s too bad not to capitalize on something like that,” he said. “Running top three is good, but not where we wanted to be. This will be a good start to hopefully better finishes.”

Tanner Holmes scored a fourth-place finish and Christopher Thram used a last-lap pass to garner a fifth-place result.

Thram, Scott Broty and Estenson each won a heat race. Skylar Prochaska was the dash winner.

Rosenboom led the final eight laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing A Main.

Monty Ferriera held the top spot for the first dozen laps. He entered traffic on Lap 12, which allowed Rosenboom and third-running Chris Graf to quickly erase more than a two-second deficit. The top three were bunched up going by the flag stand on Lap 13. Rosenboom dove low and powered into the lead in turn two as he executed the race-winning move.

“Monty is a good racer,” he said. “In clean air he was really, really good. We needed something if I was going to get to him.

“With these things it’s like restrictor plate racing. You have to keep your foot in it, use your brake a lot, keep it straight. I can’t thank everybody enough who helps get this car here.”

Graf made the same move on Ferriera for second place on the ensuing lap and chased Rosenboom through traffic for several laps. The lone caution of the race occurred on Lap 18 when John Lambertz slowed while running sixth. Rosenboom was strong on the restart en route to the triumph.

Graf placed second with Ferriera rounding out the podium. Brandon Bosma hustled from 16 th to fourth place and Lee Goos Jr. rallied from 13 th to fifth.

A total of 44 drivers signed in and the heat races were won by Amelia Eisenschenk, Ferriera, Graf, Rosenboom and Jake Greenwood. Bosma and Nate Eakin were the B Main winners.

Racing returns to Jackson Motorplex in two weeks with back-to-back nights. The Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting featuring the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing is July 25.

The following night is the Merle Johnson Memorial Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing.

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Friday, July 12, 2024

Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars

GRP Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram (1)

2. 09-Matt Juhl (4)

3. 10-Scott Bogucki (7)

4. 2KS-Chase Randall (5)

5. 27-Emerson Axsom (2)

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3)

7. 4-Cameron Martin (6)

8. 83-Sam Henderson (8)

9. 80P-Jacob Peterson (9).

GRP Motorsports Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Scott Broty (2)

2. 16-Skylar Prochaska (4)

3. 44-Chris Martin (3)

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes (8)

5. 95-Tyler Drueke (6)

6. 27B-Jake Bubak (5)

7. 51A-Koby Werkmeister (7)

8. 4W-Matt Wasmund (1)

9. 18-Corbin Erickson (9).

GRP Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14T-Tim Estenson (3)

2. 64-Andy Pake (2)

3. 14H-Scott Winters (5)

4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (8)

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (6)

6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (4)

7. 10X-Trevor Serbus (7)

8. 78-Bill Wagner (1).

ACS Roofing / Westover Masonry Dash (6 Laps)

1. 16-Skylar Prochaska (2)

2. 09-Matt Juhl (1)

3. 10-Scott Bogucki (5)

4. 14T-Tim Estenson (6)

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes (3)

6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (8)

7. 24T-Christopher Thram (7)

8. 33-Scott Broty (4).

ACS Roofing / Westover Masonry A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10-Scott Bogucki (3)

2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (6)

3. 09-Matt Juhl (2)

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes (5)

5. 24T-Christopher Thram (7)

6. 14T-Tim Estenson (4)

7. 16-Skylar Prochaska (1)

8. 2KS-Chase Randall (12)

9. 27B-Jake Bubak (16)

10. 14H-Scott Winters (9)

11. 27-Emerson Axsom (15)

12. 44-Chris Martin (11)

13. 11M-Brendan Mullen (17)

14. 51A-Koby Werkmeister (18)

15. 83-Sam Henderson (20)

16. 96-Blaine Stegenga (24)

17. 4-Cameron Martin (19)

18. 10X-Trevor Serbus (25)

19. 80P-Jacob Peterson (21)

20. 4W-Matt Wasmund (23)

21. 95-Tyler Drueke (13)

22. 33-Scott Broty (8)

23. 17B-Ryan Bickett (14)

24. 78-Bill Wagner (26)

25. 18-Corbin Erickson (22)

26. 64-Andy Pake (10).

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (2)

2. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (4)

3. 91X-Johnny Sullivan (5)

4. 23-Brandon Bosma (8)

5. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (1)

6. 23C-Ben Crees (3)

7. 41-Jeff Wilke (6)

8. 97-Jackson Weber (7)

9. 47-Kyra Weber (9).

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Monty Ferriera (4)

2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2)

3. 30-Matt Johnson (8)

4. 19-Nate Eakin (6)

5. 56-Bill Johnson (9)

6. 17D-Dillon Bickett (1)

7. 26G-Hannah Graf (7)

8. 9X-Laney Moore (5)

9. 88-Nathan Thelen (3).

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24G-Chris Graf (4)

2. 12L-John Lambertz (1)

3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (8)

4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (3)

5. 6-Logan Moore (2)

6. 9-Dominic Dobesh (6)

7. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (5)

8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (7)

9. 20T-Travis Christensen (9).

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 14SS-Jody Rosenboom (5)

2. 90-Eric Schulz (3)

3. 24B-Brandon Buysse (4)

4. 55R-Ryan Serrao (6)

5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7)

6. 61-Riley Valentine (9)

DNS: 9A-Hunter Hanson

DNS: 53X-Joe Miller

DNS: 3D-Dan Griep.

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 43-Jake Greenwood (2)

2. 81-Jared Jansen (7)

3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (5)

4. 05-Brandon Allen (8)

5. 4SS-Brandon Halverson (1)

6. 1300-Brett Allen (6)

7. 15K-Keagan McCarty (3)

8. 28-Madi Miller (4).

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 23-Brandon Bosma (1)

2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (2)

3. 56-Bill Johnson (4)

4. 05-Brandon Allen (3)

5. 9-Dominic Dobesh (6)

6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (12)

7. 26G-Hannah Graf (8)

8. 23C-Ben Crees (5)

9. 28G-Gracyn Masur (10)

10. 97-Jackson Weber (9)

11. 28-Madi Miller (14)

12. 88-Nathan Thelen (11)

13. 1300-Brett Allen (7)

DNS: 9A-Hunter Hanson

DNS: 20T-Travis Christensen.

B-Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 19-Nate Eakin (1)

2. 55R-Ryan Serrao (2)

3. 41-Jeff Wilke (7)

4. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (8)

5. 6-Logan Moore (4)

6. 9X-Laney Moore (10)

7. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (3)

8. 15K-Keagan McCarty (9)

9. 47-Kyra Weber (11)

10. 3D-Dan Griep (14)

11. 61-Riley Valentine (13)

12. 17D-Dillon Bickett (6)

DNS: 4SS-Brandon Halverson

DNS: 53X-Joe Miller.

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 14SS-Jody Rosenboom (3)

2. 24G-Chris Graf (5)

3. 45-Monty Ferriera (2)

4. 23-Brandon Bosma (16)

5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (13)

6. 90-Eric Schulz (1)

7. 43-Jake Greenwood (9)

8. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (4)

9. 30-Matt Johnson (12)

10. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (15)

11. 81-Jared Jansen (7)

12. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (6)

13. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (10)

14. 91X-Johnny Sullivan (11)

15. X-Dylan Waxdahl (18)

16. 19-Nate Eakin (17)

17. 24B-Brandon Buysse (14)

18. 56-Bill Johnson (20)

19. 41-Jeff Wilke (21)

20. 12L-John Lambertz (8)

21. 55R-Ryan Serrao (19).