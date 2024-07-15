Sprint Invaders Return to Independence Tuesday for the First Time in Ten Years!

by Bill Wright

July 15, 2024 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will storm the Independence Motor Speedway in Independence, Iowa, Tuesday night, July 16.

It will be the third time for the Sprint Invaders in Independence. Terry McCarl won both previous events there in 2013 and 2014. The race will be held in conjunction with the Buchanan County Fair.

Paul Nienhiser leads the series in feature wins (4) and in the current point standings heading into Independence. Defending series’ champion Ryan Bunton is second, ahead of Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and Tyler Lee. McCain Richards, Chase Richards, Tanner Gebhardt, Cam Martin and Tasker Phillips round out the current top ten in the standings.

Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with racing to follow. Grandstand tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for kids 13-17 and kids 12 and under are FREE! The cost for the Buchanan County Fair is $5, however, There will be an opening on the west side of the ticket booth for those who will just be attending to see the race. Going through that opening will avoid the $5 fairgrounds admission. Shuttles will be available to transport those parking in the fairgrounds parking lot to the opening. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts will also be on the card.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Canceled)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Rain)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1740 (4)

2. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1656

3. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1640

4. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1567

5. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1533

6. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1377

7. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1330

8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1227

9. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1198

10. Tasker Philips, Pleasantville, IA, 990 (1)

11. Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 962

12. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 917

13. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 849

14. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 833

15. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797

16. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793

17. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 781

18. Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA, 693

19. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 669

20. Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 659

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products