The Schatz Show in Wilmot’s Badger 40 finale; Brad Doty Classic and Kings Royal highlight major week in Ohio

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 15, 2024) – Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing put on a Wisconsin clinic during their recent week of competition, not only accumulating three consecutive top-ten results, finishing no worse than eighth overall, but earning a $12,000 victory in the process, that of which taking place in Wilmot Raceway’s Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 finale on Saturday, July 13.

As hinted, the victory, Schatz’ third of the 2024 season and second-ever during Badger 40 competition, was earned in fantastic fashion, taking command over Buddy Kofoid on lap ten before driving off to a seven second advantage. Impressive enough, Schatz’ final margin of victory was accomplished in the final 18 circuits, as caution flags negated an already established command of six seconds leading up to the aforementioned yellow.

Adding to Schatz’ Wilmot stat card, the Fargo, North Dakota, native opened Badger 40 action with a hard charging performance on Friday, July 12, advancing eight positions from 14th to finish sixth. The eventual Hard Charger Award was the sixth of 2024 for Donny Schatz and TSR – a series-leading achievement.

“Last night was really trying, but that’s what makes nights like this so much more important,” Schatz said on Saturday. “The guys spent a lot of time today digging and changing things. It was a whole different race car tonight. Hats off to them – Scuba (Steve Swenson), Todd (Devnich), and Dauson (Heitritter). There’s a lot of communication there, and that’s what it takes to be in this situation.

“We won the Larry Hillerud Memorial, so that’s pretty damn cool. Larry was a North Dakota boy with tons of passion for this sport. I’m sure he’s up there arguing with my dad about something. I’m pretty honored to win this tonight.”

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing opened their Wisconsin road trip with an eighth-place score in Wednesday’s Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway; they started seventh.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing and Donny Schatz will continue their 2024 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with Attica Raceway Park’s Brad Doty Classic on Tuesday, July 16, followed by a visit to the World’s Greatest Dirt Track – Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio – on Wednesday through Saturday, July 17-20. The week will cap with the 41st Kings Royal on Saturday, July 20:

July 17: $12,000-to-win (x2) Double Down Duels (High Limit sanction)

July 18: $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot (High Limit sanction)

July 19: $25,000-to-win The Knight Before (World of Outlaws sanction)

July 20: $175,000-to-win Kings Royal (World of Outlaws sanction)

2024 Donny Schatz / Tony Stewart Racing WoO Statistics:

Races: 34

Wins: 3

Top-5s: 16

Top-10s: 30