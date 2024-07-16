Tyler Thompson Wins Opening Round of WST/SCCT Speedweek at Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, OR (July 15, 2024) — Tyler Thompson won the opening night of the Western Sprint Tour / Sprint Car Challenge Tour Speedweek Monday night at Cottage Grove Speedway. Thompson moved up from third starting spot for the victory over Andy Forsberg, 11th starting Braden Chiaramonte, Shane Hopkins, and Colby Copeland rounding out the top five.
WST/SCCT Speedweek
Sprint Car Challenge Tour / Western Sprint Tour
Cottage Grove Speedway
Cottage Grove, Oregon
Monday, July 15, 0224
Qualifying
1. 5V-Colby Copeland[9]
2. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[1]
3. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]
4. 92-Andy Forsberg[10]
5. 77-Levi Klatt[4]
6. 33-Kyle Alberding[8]
7. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[11]
8. 1H-Bailey Hibbard[17]
9. 54S-Drake Standley[3]
10. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[16]
11. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[13]
12. 5R-Ryan Rocha[18]
13. 14-Mariah Ede[15]
14. 25S-Seth Standley[14]
15. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[7]
16. 26F-Shane Forte[12]
17. 34-TJ Richman[6]
18. 21B-Johnny Burke[2]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]
2. 5V-Colby Copeland[4]
3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]
4. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]
5. 14-Mariah Ede[5]
6. 26F-Shane Forte[6]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 1H-Bailey Hibbard[2]
2. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[4]
3. 25S-Seth Standley[5]
4. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[3]
5. 77-Levi Klatt[1]
6. 34-TJ Richman[6]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 54S-Drake Standley[2]
2. 5R-Ryan Rocha[3]
3. 21-Shane Hopkins[4]
4. 33-Kyle Alberding[1]
5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[5]
6. 21B-Johnny Burke[6]
Dash (6 Laps)
1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]
2. 21-Shane Hopkins[2]
3. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[4]
4. 5V-Colby Copeland[5]
5. 1H-Bailey Hibbard[3]
6. 54S-Drake Standley[6]
A Main (35 Laps)
1. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[3]
2. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]
3. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[11]
4. 21-Shane Hopkins[2]
5. 5V-Colby Copeland[4]
6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[8]
7. 1H-Bailey Hibbard[5]
8. 77-Levi Klatt[14]
9. 5R-Ryan Rocha[7]
10. 25S-Seth Standley[9]
11. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[15]
12. 33-Kyle Alberding[12]
13. 21B-Johnny Burke[18]
14. 14-Mariah Ede[13]
15. 54S-Drake Standley[6]
16. 26F-Shane Forte[16]
17. 34-TJ Richman[17]
18. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[10]