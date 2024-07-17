Copeland Wins Night Two of WST/SCCT Speedweek

From Gary Thomas

COOS BAY, OR (July 16, 2024) — Roseville’s Colby Copeland started from the pole and dominated the main event en route to his fourth career SCCT victory on Tuesday night at Coos Bay Speedway.

In doing so, the driver of the Van Lare Steering Repair No. 5v machine also took over the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour Speedweek point lead with two rounds complete.

“We had a great car tonight and it’s awesome to be up here in victory lane at another Speedweek race,” Copeland said. “I want to thank Jim and Annette Van Lare, the entire 5v team and all you fans for coming out to support tonight’s race.”

Race teams and fans battled through a couple of rain delays early on, before Mother Nature cooperated and allowed things to get underway.

Copeland jumped into the lead at the waving of the green flag in the 35-lapper after claiming the High Sierra Industries Dash and was never seriously challenged. Yuba City driver Seth Standley was on the move early as he took over third on lap five. The 18-year-old then proceeded to slice his way into second with 11 circuits complete.

Another youngster, however, in the form of Arizona racer Corbin Rueschenberg found a nice line a little higher than most and fought his way into second on lap 21. Shortly after that, Standley encountered unfortunate issues that left him parked in turn four.

Copeland easily pulled away from the field over the remaining distance and crossed the stripe for victory. His fourth career SCCT triumph ties him with Andy Forsberg and Rico Abreu on the all-time win list. Rueschenberg came home in second to score his best career SCCT finish.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg rounded out the podium to snag his second straight top-three result to begin Speedweek. Placerville’s Shane Hopkins put together another fine run in fourth after starting from the outside of row six. It was good enough to net him the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award.

Monday night winner Tyler Thompson of Harrisburg, Oregon completed the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte, Langley, BC driver Levi Klatt, Hanford’s Ryan Rocha and Wilton’s Ashlyn Rodriguez.

Heat race wins went to Copeland, Rueschenberg and Seth Standley. Tyler Thompson opened the night by setting a new Coos Bay Speedway track record with a lap of 11.501.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will continue Western Sprint Speedweek at The Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon on Wednesday July 17th.

WST/SCCT Speedweek

Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Qualifying

1. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 11.501[1]

2. 92-Andy Forsberg, 11.514[16]

3. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 11.692[11]

4. 5V-Colby Copeland, 11.710[12]

5. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg, 11.726[6]

6. 25S-Seth Standley, 11.762[15]

7. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.775[4]

8. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 11.797[5]

9. 77-Levi Klatt, 11.803[13]

10. 14-Mariah Ede, 11.929[2]

11. 33-Kyle Alberding, 12.011[17]

12. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.042[3]

13. 75-Brian Boswell, 12.069[18]

14. 54-Drake Standley, 12.122[10]

15. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 12.430[8]

16. 5P-RJ McGahuey, 12.511[9]

17. 26F-Shane Forte, 12.627[7]

18. 34-TJ Richman, 12.727[14]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]

2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[2]

3. 14-Mariah Ede[3]

4. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[4]

5. 5P-RJ McGahuey[6]

6. 75-Brian Boswell[5]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]

2. 33-Kyle Alberding[3]

3. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]

4. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[2]

5. 26F-Shane Forte[6]

6. 54-Drake Standley[5]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 25S-Seth Standley[1]

2. 77-Levi Klatt[2]

3. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[4]

4. 21-Shane Hopkins[3]

5. 5R-Ryan Rocha[5]

6. 34-TJ Richman[6]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]

2. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]

3. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]

4. 25S-Seth Standley[4]

5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[5]

6. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[6]

A Main (35 Laps)

1. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]

2. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]

3. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]

4. 21-Shane Hopkins[12]

5. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[6]

6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[7]

7. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[11]

8. 77-Levi Klatt[9]

9. 5R-Ryan Rocha[15]

10. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[5]

11. 5P-RJ McGahuey[13]

12. 33-Kyle Alberding[8]

13. 14-Mariah Ede[10]

14. 75-Brian Boswell[16]

15. 25S-Seth Standley[4]

16. 26F-Shane Forte[14]

17. 54-Drake Standley[17]

18. 34-TJ Richman[18]