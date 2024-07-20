Jett Mann Wins Mid-Season Championship Feature at Butler

QUINCY, MI (July 20, 2024) — Jett Mann won the mid-season championship night feature Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. Mann started sixth and moved up through the field for the victory over Luke Griffith and Mark Yearling. Van Gurley Jr. charged from 10th to fourth while fast qualifier Thomas Schinderle rounded out the top five.
Butler Motor Speedway
Quincy, Michigan
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Qualifying
1. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.390[4]
2. 19-Jett Mann, 13.530[8]
3. 7-Alex Aldrich, 13.678[17]
4. 12-Luke Griffith, 13.722[6]
5. 51-Mark Yearling, 13.722[7]
6. 7G-Nic Rogers, 13.810[5]
7. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 13.817[11]
8. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 13.966[13]
9. 27-Chris Jones, 13.981[16]
10. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.031[15]
11. 24-Levi Voyce, 14.044[14]
12. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 14.061[3]
13. 87-Logan Easterday, 14.139[2]
14. 3-Kyle Locke, 14.144[10]
15. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 14.149[12]
16. 17S-Shelby Yeaples, 14.196[1]
17. 99-Jack James, 15.113[9]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 51-Mark Yearling[2]
2. 41-Thomas Schinderle[4]
3. 24-Levi Voyce[6]
4. 7-Alex Aldrich[3]
5. 87-Logan Easterday[7]
6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]
7. 99-Jack James[9]
8. 16-Ryan Ruhl[1]
9. 27-Chris Jones[5]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 20A-Andy Chehowski[1]
2. 12-Luke Griffith[3]
3. 19-Jett Mann[4]
4. 7G-Nic Rogers[2]
5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]
6. 33F-Jason Ferguson[5]
7. 17S-Shelby Yeaples[8]
8. 3-Kyle Locke[7]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 19-Jett Mann[6]
2. 12-Luke Griffith[4]
3. 51-Mark Yearling[2]
4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[10]
5. 41-Thomas Schinderle[3]
6. 7-Alex Aldrich[7]
7. 33F-Jason Ferguson[12]
8. 3-Kyle Locke[16]
9. 87-Logan Easterday[9]
10. 24-Levi Voyce[5]
11. 99-Jack James[13]
12. 7G-Nic Rogers[8]
13. 17S-Shelby Yeaples[14]
14. 16-Ryan Ruhl[15]
15. 5E-Bobby Elliott[11]
16. 20A-Andy Chehowski[1]
DNS: 27-Chris Jones