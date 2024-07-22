T.J.’s Notebook: Cody Jacobs Collects Crown Jewel Win as Crew Chief in his Home State

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(July 22, 2024) — Cody Jacobs grew up going to racetracks all over the country while his father Dean raced sprint cars professionally while he was growing up. Many of those racetracks centered around the Ohio area while Dean raced with the All Star Circuit of Champions while growing up in Wooster. While Cody’s father was finding success with the All Stars, he had dreams of his own to stand in victory lane at places like Eldora Speedway and possibly atop the throne at the Kings Royal.

This week Jacobs managed to spend a considerable amount of time in victory lane in his home state after an incredible run as crew chief with Big Game Motorsports by winning the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park along with the $100,000 to win Jokers Jackpot and the 41st Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

While Jacobs has become a highly regarded crew chief on the World of Outlaws crew since joining Big Game Motorsports in 2019, Saturday was his first victory in a crown jewel sprint car event, making it even sweeter that the first one was in his home state at a track he spent so much time at while growing up.

It means the world to me,” said Jacobs in the team’s transporter after the race. “This is one of the bucket list races I’ve wanted to win my whole life and I’m just super proud of David. He ran an incredible race. I mean when very patient early on kind of felt things out had the open red put some fuel in it told him you know, hey, it’s time to get up on the wheel now and when the (Schatz) showed him the nose you know, he got up on the wheel and ran the wall to textbook and got the job done. It means the world to me, David, and this whole Big Game Motorsports team.”

While Gravel had run well throughout the week at Eldora using the middle to bottom throughout the week, the treacherous top line of the high banked half-mile oval was needed to overcome the surge of Schuchart and Schatz during feature at the Kings Royal.

“40 laps the track changes a lot here and ultimately you’d like to be you know really good like the Schatz was most of the race and run the middle to the bottom and not have to put yourself at risk as much,” said Jacobs of the original game plan. “We did it a little bit and got to the lead at the beginning, then it kind of went away didn’t feel as good down there when Logan got by him. When Logan did get by him, he was able keep pace with him on the top. We just talked a little bit during the red. We didn’t change anything, just talked a little bit, where we needed to be and what we needed to do, and he made it happen.”

Like most good leaders tend to do, Jacobs preferred to talk about his driver and his fellow crew members and the work they have put in this year that has resulted in 11 World of Outlaws victories this season and 57-point lead for Schatz for the championship.

“It’s the never give attitude. I think this team shows a lot of that. We feed off, you always got to keep pushing and I think that’s what you saw right there with David. He got pressured, lost the lead and had that restart with Logan and powered back around. Then Donny came from deep and raced hard with him and he got his elbows up. That was 110% effort and, I couldn’t ask for anymore and I couldn’t be any prouder of him.

“We have a great team. It all starts with Tod Quiring. Everybody at Huset’s Speedway gives us the tools to be successful. David’s an incredible driver. I have two very, very good mechanics that work with us, Stephen Hamm-Reilly and Zach Patterson. They do a great job, take it seriously, and we’re just going to take it one race at a time and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Jacobs with Gravel and the rest of the Big Game Motorsports team have set themselves up to possibly continue their historic run through some of the other big races in July, August, and September. When asked if he thought the team could build on the momentum of the past week even with as well as they have run all season, Jacobs affirmed that question with no hesitation.

“I definitely think so. Anytime you’re winning races and running well everybody stays positive and confident. I’ve always said in this game, win or lose you got to have short term memory you can’t get too high on the highs can’t get too low on the lows, so back to business next week. Ultimately, we want to win the championship and obviously we want to win the Knoxville Nationals too. We’ll just take it one race at a time and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Even though Jacobs is focused on the races ahead, he was happy to allow a day or two to reflect on the accomplishments of the past week.

“I’m going to take the time over the weekend and let it soak in and relish the moment then come Monday morning it’s back to business.”