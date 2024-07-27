Tasker Phillips Is a First Time 410 Winner on Border Battle Night at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 27, 2024) – Tasker Phillips held off a tough 46-car 988 Lifeline 410 field to earn his first ever win in the class at Knoxville Raceway Saturday on Weiler Night featuring the second leg of the Border Battle. Phillips’ win aboard the BDS Motorsports #1 earned him $7,000. Emerson Axsom held off a 62-car 360 field to gain another first win, as he

Emerged victorious in that class aboard the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports #27W entry.

The 988 Lifeline 410 feature saw Phillips start from the pole and take the early lead over Garet Williamson, Rico Abreu, Austin McCarl and Tyler Courtney. Abreu threw a slider on Williamson in turn three to take second on lap two, and McCarl followed him into third on lap three.

Phillips was loyal to the cushion and approached lapped traffic on lap nine. McCarl used the high side of turn four to pass Abreu for the second spot, and began reeling in the leader. Phillips was able to maneuver traffic and kept the lead. He appeared to be good to go, but a Zeb Wise spin with two laps to go brought the only caution of the event.

Abreu used the restart to get by McCarl, while Courtney shot into fourth. By the time Abreu cleared McCarl, it was too late to make a move on Phillips, who got his first 360 win here earlier this year as well. With his win, Tasker joins Clint Garner, Bronson Maeschen, Randy Smith, Tim St. Arnold, Chris Walraven, Ricky Logan and Carson McCarl as drivers who have won in all three sprint car classes at Knoxville Raceway.

Tasker led Abreu, Austin McCarl, Courtney and Williamson to the finish. Brian Brown, Chase Randall, Aaron Reutzel, Tanner Holmes and Zeb Wise rounded out the top ten. Abreu and Austin McCarl set quick time over their respective flights, and Abreu, Carson McCarl, John Carney II and Holmes were heat winners. Justin Henderson and Tyler Drueke won the B mains. Logan McCandless suffered a hard flip in time trials. He was unhurt, but done for the night.

“I did a pretty good job with about one to go, smashing into the fence,” said Tasker of holding on to his win. “Austin poked his nose (down low) once, and I screwed around and went down there once. There wasn’t nothing there for me, so I just kept beating down the wall. Luckily, we pulled it off! We haven’t had a (good) time all year, and finally we got a decent time. I’ve been telling everyone, if we get a good time and start from the front…I hate winning from the pole, but I’ll take it anyway I can get it tonight. This thing is bad fast…but how treacherous that cushion was, I was (bleeping) razor blades!”

Ryan Giles led early in the 18-lap 360 main event ahead of Sawyer Phillips, Reutzel, Emerson Axsom and Tyler Groenendyk. Axsom was on the move early, shooting from fourth to second on lap two, before AJ Moeller took a scary ride, flipping down the frontstretch. He climbed out under his own power.

Giles led Axsom, Sawyer, Reutzel and Randall back to green. Reutzel quickly gained third, with Randall following him into fourth. Axsom sized up Giles by running the low side and cruised by to lead lap six. Two laps later, Reutzel followed him with a slider into second.

Groenendyk was also on the move, gaining fourth on lap eight, and passing Giles for third on lap nine on thee low side. A final caution came out for a stopped Zeb Wise with eight laps to go.

Axsom stayed steady to the finish, winning over Reutzel, Groenendyk, Tyler Courtney and Randall. Hank Davis, Clint Garner, Giles, Sawyer Phillips and Riley Goodno completed the top ten. Courtney and Randall paced their respective groups in time trials, while Matt Covington, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Kaleb Johnson, Hunter Schuerenberg, Tasker Phillips and Scott Bogucki won the heats. Kaleb Johnson and Tasker Phillips also won the B mains.

“We struggled in the 410 feature, and I knew I needed to get up on the wheel,” said Axsom in Victory Lane. “I didn’t feel like I did well in that race, so I’m super glad we brought this car out, and kind of had a restart on the night. This car is really good. This team is brand new, so to get a win at Knoxville in our first year is pretty impressive. There’s a couple more weeks of 410’s left, so hopefully, we can pick off one of those too. Just because I haven’t always run against the top guys in wing racing, I’ve done it against the best in non-wing racing a lot, and I was just glad to hold them off.”

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, July 27, 2024

988 Lifeline 410 Results

410 Qualifying

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.038[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 16.100[22]

3. 21-Brian Brown, 16.177[23]

4. 27W-Emerson Axsom, 16.181[18]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.202[12]

6. 23-Garet Williamson, 16.216[7]

7. 5-Justin Henderson, 16.225[3]

8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.248[2]

9. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.286[6]

10. 9-Kasey Kahne, 16.332[5]

11. 09-Matt Juhl, 16.344[10]

12. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.356[13]

13. 83-James McFadden, 16.368[20]

14. 55-Kerry Madsen, 16.371[8]

15. 1C-Brenham Crouch, 16.564[14]

16. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 16.581[15]

17. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.646[17]

18. 3-Tim Kaeding, 16.734[9]

19. 44-Chris Martin, 16.858[16]

20. 6W-Dustin Selvage, 16.934[21]

21. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 17.006[11]

22. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 17.285[19]

23. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 18.078[4]

410 Qualifying 2

1. 88-Austin McCarl, 16.289[4]

2. 2KS-Chase Randall, 16.590[1]

3. 35-Zach Hampton, 16.633[2]

4. 1-Tasker Phillips, 16.742[20]

5. 2-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.842[19]

6. 4W-Jamie Ball, 16.852[13]

7. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 16.904[15]

8. 22X-JJ Hickle, 16.987[12]

9. 20-AJ Moeller, 17.019[10]

10. 22-Riley Goodno, 17.123[11]

11. J2-John Carney II, 17.165[9]

12. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 17.169[22]

13. 95-Tyler Drueke, 17.220[8]

14. 36-Jason Martin, 17.244[18]

15. 6-Brandon Wimmer, 17.253[14]

16. 45X-Jace Park, 17.255[7]

17. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 17.895[23]

18. 9H-Landon Hansen, 18.133[17]

19. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 18.308[6]

20. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, 18.766[21]

21. 78-Bill Wagner, 20.241[16]

22. 29-Logan McCandless, 20.856[3]

23. (DQ) G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 17.856[5]

410 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[6]

2. 09-Matt Juhl[1]

3. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

5. 83-James McFadden[7]

6. 21-Brian Brown[5]

7. 5-Justin Henderson[3]

8. 44-Chris Martin[10]

9. 1C-Brenham Crouch[8]

10. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]

11. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[11]

DNS: 17B-Ryan Bickett

410 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Carson McCarl[1]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[7]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[4]

4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]

5. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]

6. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]

7. 27W-Emerson Axsom[5]

8. 13-Mark Dobmeier[8]

9. 3-Tim Kaeding[9]

10. 6W-Dustin Selvage[10]

11. 15JR-Cole Mincer[11]

410 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. J2-John Carney II[1]

2. 3J-Dusty Zomer[3]

3. 88-Austin McCarl[6]

4. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[4]

5. 95-Tyler Drueke[7]

6. 20-AJ Moeller[2]

7. 44X-Scotty Johnson[9]

8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[12]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[10]

10. 78-Bill Wagner[11]

11. 35-Zach Hampton[5]

12. 6-Brandon Wimmer[8]

410 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

2. 22-Riley Goodno[2]

3. 22X-JJ Hickle[3]

4. 1-Tasker Phillips[5]

5. 4W-Jamie Ball[4]

6. 2KS-Chase Randall[6]

7. 36-Jason Martin[7]

8. 45X-Jace Park[8]

9. 9H-Landon Hansen[9]

10. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[10]

DNS: 29-Logan McCandless

410 B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5-Justin Henderson[1]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]

3. 83-James McFadden[4]

4. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]

5. 1C-Brenham Crouch[6]

6. 13-Mark Dobmeier[5]

7. 3-Tim Kaeding[8]

8. 44-Chris Martin[7]

9. 6W-Dustin Selvage[10]

10. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[11]

11. 15JR-Cole Mincer[12]

DNS: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg

410 B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 95-Tyler Drueke[3]

2. 45X-Jace Park[6]

3. 36-Jason Martin[4]

4. 9H-Landon Hansen[7]

5. 44X-Scotty Johnson[5]

6. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[10]

7. 78-Bill Wagner[12]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle[8]

9. 20-AJ Moeller[2]

DNS: 35-Zach Hampton

DNS: G5-Gage Pulkrabek

DNS: 6-Brandon Wimmer

410 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 1-Tasker Phillips[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

3. 88-Austin McCarl[3]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

5. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

6. 21-Brian Brown[9]

7. 2KS-Chase Randall[8]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

9. 18T-Tanner Holmes[20]

10. 26-Zeb Wise[11]

11. 27-Carson McCarl[13]

12. 22-Riley Goodno[16]

13. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[10]

14. 22X-JJ Hickle[12]

15. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[15]

16. 55-Kerry Madsen[23]

17. 45X-Jace Park[24]

18. 27W-Emerson Axsom[19]

19. 3J-Dusty Zomer[6]

20. 5-Justin Henderson[21]

21. 09-Matt Juhl[17]

22. J2-John Carney II[14]

23. 95-Tyler Drueke[22]

24. 4W-Jamie Ball[18]

Lap Leader: T. Phillips 1-20

Hard-charger: Holmes.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Time Trial Group #1 (started), 2 laps

1. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (17), 16.519

2. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (13), 16.576

3. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (7), 16.688

4. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.705

5. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (14), 16.731

6. 27W, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN (29), 16.742

7. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (28), 16.779

8. 2C, Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK (2), 16.869

9. 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (21), 16.880

10. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (9), 16.896

11. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (27), 16.898

12. 41, Colton Hardy, Phoenix, AZ (23), 16.919

13. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.921

14. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (22), 16.933

15. 6K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (26), 16.940

16. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (10), 16.987

17. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (18), 17.012

18. 4Z, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (3), 17.016

19. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (25), 17.048

20. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (24), 17.049

21. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (19), 17.098

22. 01, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (31), 17.109

23. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (16), 17.217

24. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (5), 17.228

25. 47, Brant O’Banion, Sioux Falls, SD (12), 17.318

26. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (8), 17.348

27. 6G, Bryan Gossel, Windsor, CO (30), 17.565

28. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (20), 17.580

29. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (6), 17.647

30. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO (4), 17.653

31. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (11), 18.314

Time Trial Group #2 (started), 2 laps

1. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (17), 16.917

2. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (19), 16.944

3. 10, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (16), 16.945

4. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (24), 17.059

5. 6AJ, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (3), 17.062

6. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (1), 17.076

7. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (18), 17.084

8. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (31), 17.102

9. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (2), 17.104

10. 64, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (8), 17.130

11. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (7), 17.134

12. 36, Jason Martin, Liberal, KS (14), 17.136

13. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (22), 17.145

14. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (29), 17.254

15. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (13), 17.265

16. 23, Seth Bergman, Snohomish, WA (20), 17.311

17. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (12), 17.343

18. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (4), 17.353

19. 71, Brady Baker, Alexander, AR (9), 17.400

20. 55B, Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK (5), 17.430

21. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (23), 17.464

22. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (25), 17.503

23. 16G, Austyn Gossel, Windsor, CO (6), 17.581

24. 96, Blaine Stegenga, Valley Springs, SD (21), 17.607

25. 20T, Corey Timmerman, Burlington, IA (11), 17.623

26. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA (27), 17.695

27. 48, Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA (15), 17.752

28. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (30), 18.338

29. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL (10), 18.569

30. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (26), 18.735

31. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (28), 19.417

Heat Race #one (started), 7 Laps, 2:04.1

1. Matt Covington (1)

2. Tyler Groenendyk (4)

3. Tyler Courtney (6)

4. Calvin Landis (2)

5. Jamie Ball (5)

6. Terry McCarl (8)

7. Kade Higday (3)

8. Brant O’Banion (9)

9. Alex Hill (7)

10. Dan Henning (11)

11. Aidan Zoutte (10)

Heat Race #two (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.5

1. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (1)

2. Clint Garner (3)

3. Aaron Reutzel (6)

4. Hank Davis (4)

5. Tony Rost (5)

6. Miles Paulus (7)

7. Alex Vande Voort (8)

8. Ryan Bickett (9)

9. John Anderson (10)

10. Joe Beaver (2)

Heat Race #three (started), 7 Laps, 2:01.6

1. Kaleb Johnson (2)

2. Emerson Axsom (5)

3. Dusty Zomer (1)

4. Gunner Ramey (4)

5. Colton Hardy (3)

6. Ryan Leavitt (7)

7. Riley Goodno (6)

8. Ben Brown (8)

9. Russell Potter (10)

10. Bryan Gossel (9)

Heat Race #four (started), 7 Laps, 2:04.4

1. Hunter Schuerenberg (3)

2. Chase Randall (6)

3. Seth Bergman (1)

4. Tuesday Calderwood (2)

5. Ryan Giles (5)

6. Timothy Smith (4)

7. Brooke Tatnell (8)

8. Corey Timmerman (9)

9. Brady Baker (7)

10. Gage Pulkrabek (10)

11. Tyler Graves (11)

Heat Race #five (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.5

1. Tasker Phillips (1)

2. Cam Martin (3)

3. Zeb Wise (4)

4. Sawyer Phillips (6)

5. Cole Garner (2)

6. AJ Moeller (5)

7. Brandon Anderson (7)

8. Austyn Gossel (8)

9. Logan Alexander (9)

10. Kurt Mueller (10)

Heat Race #six (started), 7 Laps, NT

1. Scott Bogucki (6)

2. Jason Martin (3)

3. Jack Anderson (2)

4. Tyler Lee (1)

5. Brendan Mullen (4)

6. Nathan Mills (5)

7. Tyler Thompson (9)

8. Nathan Anderson (10)

9. Blaine Stegenga (8)

10. Alan Zoutte (7)

B-Main #1 (started), 10 Laps, NT

1. Kaleb Johnson (3)

2. Kade Higday (1)

3. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (5)

4. Matt Covington (4)

5. Terry McCarl (10)

6. Dusty Zomer (7)

7. Brant O’Banion (15)

8. Colton Hardy (2)

9. Alex Vande Voort (12)

10. Calvin Landis (6)

11. Ben Brown (14)

12. Alex Hill (13)

13. Miles Paulus (8)

14. Ryan Bickett (16)

15. Russell Potter (19)

16. Bryan Gossel (18)

17. John Anderson (17)

18. Aidan Zoutte (20)

19. Dan Henning (21)

20. Ryan Leavitt (9)

21. Joe Beaver (11)

B-Main #2 (started), 10 Laps, NT

1. Tasker Phillips (3)

2. Timothy Smith (1)

3. Seth Bergman (4)

4. Cole Garner (7)

5. Brendan Mullen (2)

6. Brooke Tatnell (8)

7. Tuesday Calderwood (5)

8. Brady Baker (11)

9. Brandon Anderson (9)

10. Tyler Lee (6)

11. Austyn Gossel (10)

12. Tyler Thompson (13)

13. Corey Timmerman (12)

14. Logan Alexander (17)

15. Blaine Stegenga (14)

16. Kurt Mueller (18)

17. Tyler Graves (19)

18. Nathan Anderson (16)

DNS: – Jack Anderson, Gage Pulkrabek

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT

1. Emerson Axsom (4)

2. Aaron Reutzel (6)

3. Tyler Groenendyk (2)

4. Tyler Courtney (8)

5. Chase Randall (5)

6. Hank Davis (13)

7. Clint Garner (15)

8. Ryan Giles (1)

9. Sawyer Phillips (3)

10. Riley Goodno (11)

11. Jamie Ball (7)

12. Kade Higday (21)

13. Kaleb Johnson (19)

14. Timothy Smith (23)

15. Cam Martin (16)

16. Gunner Ramey (17)

17. Tony Rost (9)

18. Nathan Mills (18)

19. Hunter Schuerenberg (10)

20. Jason Martin (20)

21. Zeb Wise (12)

22. Tasker Phillips (22)

DNS: – Scott Bogucki.

Lap Leaders: Giles 1-5, Axsom 6-18

Hard-charger: Higday