Williamson Wins Border Battle Finale at Huset’s

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, SD (July 28, 2024) — Garet Williamson, Gaige Weldon and Cory Yeigh drove to victory on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway during The Border Battle presented by Nordstrom’s Automotive.

Williamson used a late-race pass in traffic to capture the $7,500-to-win Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event. He became the first repeat winner in the division at the track this season.

“That was probably the most fun I’ve had at this place or really anywhere,” he said. “I peeked up and there was 10 to go and we were third or fourth. I drove the crap out of it. Oh man, that was a lot of fun.”

Brendan Mullen led the first eight laps before Chase Randall took the lead in traffic on Lap 9. Randall’s advantage was more than a second and a half when Williamson passed Mullen for second place on Lap 20. He rapidly closed on Randall a couple of laps later before pulling off a slide job in turns one and two on Lap 24 en route to the race win.

Randall finished second for the fourth time at Huset’s Speedway this season.

“That one kind of stings a little bit,” he said. “I’m proud of our progress tonight. It’s really good to get another good finish, but it stings a little bit. I felt I let that one get away. I was getting too patient behind lapped cars.”

Kerry Madsen rounded out the podium.

“I thought we had a great race car,” he said. “It’s great to get a podium.”

Mullen placed fourth and Tim Kaeding ended fifth.

Gage Pulkrabek set quick time during qualifying before Matt Juhl, Justin Henderson, Kaeding and John Carney II won the heat races. Tyler Drueke was the B Main winner.

Weldon dominated the non-stop Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main, leading all 20 circuits for his first career triumph at the track. He is the ninth different division winner in nine races this season.

“It feels great,” he said. “It means a lot. We’ve been trying for a couple of weeks now and haven’t had very much luck.”

Nicholas Winter posted a second-place showing with Ryan Serrao finishing third, Amelia Eisenschenk fourth and 12th-starting Brady Donnohue fifth.

Serrao, Cole Olson, Winter and Weldon were the heat race winners. Corbin Erickson scored the B Main victory.

Yeigh became the first driver to record three victories at Huset’s Speedway this season as he topped the 20-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature.

Brandon Ferguson led the first four laps before he caught the infield berm in turns three and four, turning him sideways. Points leader and fifth-running J.J. Zebell had nowhere to go and plowed into Ferguson.

Chris Ellingson inherited the lead and was out front for one lap before ninth-starting Yeigh drove around him on Lap 6. He paced the field on the bottom groove for the remainder of the race to win by 0.929 seconds.

Ellingson held off 12th-starting Matt Steuerwald for the runner-up result. Zach Olivier placed fourth and Billy Prouty was fifth.

Craig Hanisch and Kyle DeBoer recorded heat race wins.

Huset’s Speedway will be dormant for the next three weekends until resuming competition on Aug. 25 for Royal River Casino Night showcasing The Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for Sprint Cars featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

The Border Battle presented by Nordstrom’s Automotive – Night #3

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.335 (29)

2. 55-Kerry Madsen, 11.379 (9)

3. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 11.427 (8)

4. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.456 (15)

5. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.460 (2)

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.483 (1)

7. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.485 (27)

8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.499 (25)

9. 2KS-Chase Randall, 11.518 (6)

10. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.573 (12)

11. 3-Tim Kaeding, 11.591 (5)

12. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.595 (28)

13. 09-Matt Juhl, 11.636 (13)

14. 83-Justin Henderson, 11.660 (20)

15. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 11.668 (21)

16. J2-John Carney II, 11.678 (7)

17. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.686 (30)

18. 45X-Jace Park, 11.783 (26)

19. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 11.792 (22)

20. 64-Andy Pake, 11.802 (19)

21. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 11.950 (23)

22. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 12.041 (4)

23. 14H-Scott Winters, 12.061 (17)

24. 23S-Stuart Snyder, 12.066 (11)

25. 78-Bill Wagner, 12.074 (3)

26. 95-Tyler Drueke, 12.335 (16)

27. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 12.355 (24)

28. 22W-Aaron Werner, 12.381 (18)

29. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 12.447 (14)

30. 8X-Micah Slendy, 12.576 (10).

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl (1)

2. 2KS-Chase Randall (2)

3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5)

4. 24T-Christopher Thram (3)

5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (4)

6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (6)

7. 78-Bill Wagner (7)

DNS: 2K-Kevin Ingle.

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson (1)

2. 22-Riley Goodno (2)

3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3)

4. 95-Tyler Drueke (7)

5. 55-Kerry Madsen (4)

6. 45X-Jace Park (5)

7. 8X-Micah Slendy (8)

8. 10X-Trevor Serbus (6).

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Tim Kaeding (2)

2. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1)

3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4)

4. 8-Jacob Hughes (3)

5. 3J-Dusty Zomer (5)

6. 14H-Scott Winters (6)

7. 9-Dominic Dobesh (7).

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. J2-John Carney II (1)

2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2)

3. 23-Garet Williamson (4)

4. 14T-Tim Estenson (3)

5. 64-Andy Pake (5)

6. 23S-Stuart Snyder (6)

7. 22W-Aaron Werner (7).

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson (5)

2. 2KS-Chase Randall (3)

3. 55-Kerry Madsen (7)

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1)

5. 3-Tim Kaeding (8)

6. 24T-Christopher Thram (4)

7. 22-Riley Goodno (10)

8. 16-Brooke Tatnell (6)

9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (2)

10. 14T-Tim Estenson (11)

11. 8-Jacob Hughes (9)

12. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (13)

13. 83JR-Sam Henderson (16)

14. 09-Matt Juhl (12)

15. 83-Justin Henderson (14)

16. 13-Mark Dobmeier (17)

17. 95-Tyler Drueke (21)

18. 3J-Dusty Zomer (18)

19. 14H-Scott Winters (24)

20. 64-Andy Pake (19)

21. J2-John Carney II (15)

22. 17B-Ryan Bickett (22)

23. 23S-Stuart Snyder (23)

24. 45X-Jace Park (20).

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 95-Tyler Drueke (3)

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1)

3. 23S-Stuart Snyder (5)

4. 14H-Scott Winters (4)

5. 8X-Micah Slendy (7)

6. 78-Bill Wagner (6)

7. 22W-Aaron Werner (9)

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle (10)

9. 9-Dominic Dobesh (8)

DNS: 10X-Trevor Serbus.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Gunderson Racing Heat Race #1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps)

1. 55R-Ryan Serrao (1)

2. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (3)

3. 14-Nick Barger (4)

4. 23-Brandon Bosma (5)

5. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (2)

6. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (6)

7. 32-Trefer Waller (7).

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps)

1. 48-Cole Olson (2)

2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (3)

3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (5)

4. 03-Shayle Bade (6)

5. 18-Corbin Erickson (4)

6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7)

DNS: 85-Matthew Jasper.

Vahlco Wheels Heat Race #3 – Vahlco Wheels (8 Laps)

1. 28-Nicholas Winter (2)

2. 17V-Casey Abbas (4)

3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (3)

4. O7-Owen Carlson (7)

5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (6)

6. 88-Nate Thelen (1)

DNS: 81-Jared Jansen.

Vahlco Wheels Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 13G-Gaige Weldon (1)

2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2)

3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3)

4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7)

5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6)

6. 12L-John Lambertz (5)

DNS: 9A-Hunter Hanson.

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 18-Corbin Erickson (2)

2. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3)

3. 80P-Jacob Peterson (4)

4. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (5)

5. 32-Trefer Waller (7)

6. 12L-John Lambertz (9)

7. 88-Nate Thelen (6)

DNS: 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock

DNS: 31-Koby Werkmeister

DNS: 85-Matthew Jasper

DNS: 81-Jared Jansen

DNS: 9A-Hunter Hanson.

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 13G-Gaige Weldon (2)

2. 28-Nicholas Winter (4)

3. 55R-Ryan Serrao (1)

4. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (6)

5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (12)

6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9)

7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (16)

8. 17V-Casey Abbas (11)

9. 23-Brandon Bosma (13)

10. 48-Cole Olson (3)

11. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5)

12. 14-Nick Barger (10)

13. 03-Shayle Bade (14)

14. O7-Owen Carlson (15)

15. 80P-Jacob Peterson (19)

16. X-Dylan Waxdahl (7)

17. 18-Corbin Erickson (17)

18. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (20)

19. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (18)

20. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (8).