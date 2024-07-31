28th Annual Montana Roundup Brings ASCS National Tour Back to Electric City Speedway, Aug. 30-31

By Spence Smithback

GREAT FALLS, MT (July 30, 2024) – For the first time in nearly 10 years, the American Sprint Car Series National Tour will return to Electric City Speedway for a two-day event during the 28th annual Montana Roundup.

The 1/3-mile dirt track has hosted the ASCS National Tour four times, the last coming in 2015. Of the four races, there has yet to be a repeat winner with the National Tour at the track.

Aaron Reutzel won the last race in 2015, Brad Loyet won in 2014, Tony Bruce Jr. in 2013 and Brock Lemley in 2012. That means, all current ASCS championship contenders, like points leader Seth Bergman and five-time Series champion Sam Hafertepe Jr., will be looking for their first National Tour win at the track.

The Frontier Region will join the National Tour both nights, bringing the best 360 Sprint Car drivers in the region. It’s already made a visit to Electric City this year on July 13 with Montana’s Rich Bailey picking up the win. He became the eighth straight different winner at the track with the Frontier Region, joining winners James Setters, Trever Kirkland, Tyler Driever, Joe Perry, Kelly Miller, Tyler Thompson and Logan Forler.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31

Location – Great Falls, MT

Tickets – Available at track.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Previous ASCS National Tour winners at Electric City –

2015 – Aaron Reutzel

2014 – Brad Loyet

2013 – Tony Bruce Jr.

2012 – Brock Lemley

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.