Huset’s Speedway Points Battles Going Down to the Wire

BRANDON, S.D. (July 30, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway only has four nights of racing remaining this season.

The high-banked oval will take the next three weekends off out of respect to several marquee events in the region. The next race at the track will be Aug. 25 for Royal River Casino Night showcasing The Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for Sprint Cars.

It will mark the final points night for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks have two points races remaining.

Kaleb Johnson is the only driver who has wrapped up his position as he secured his first career track championship at Huset’s Speedway last weekend. He owns an 88-point lead in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings. A maximum of 50 points can be accrued on any given points night.

The other drivers in the top five are all tightly contesting the remaining podium positions. Mark Dobmeier is two points ahead of Brendan Mullen and Tim Estenson. Christopher Thram is only 13 points behind Dobmeier.

Additionally, the drivers ranked sixth through 10 th – Justin Henderson, Tyler Drueke, Kerry Madsen, Matt Juhl and Chase Randall – are separated by only five points.

Brady Donnohue reclaimed the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship lead following last Sunday’s program. He owns a 15-point advantage over Shayle Bade with Koby Werkmeister only 18 points back. Dusty Ballenger ranks fourth – 20 points behind Donnohue – with Brandon Bosma and Tyler Rabenberg tied for fifth at 22 points out of the lead. With the feature having a one point per position drop starting with 40 points for the victory a lot will be decided within the top five during the final points night.

The top four drivers in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings are separated by only nine points. J.J. Zebell is two points ahead of Cory Yeigh with defending track champion Zach Olivier four points out of the top spot. Matt Steuerwald is nine points behind Zebell with Tim Dann only a dozen points out of the lead.

Tickets for all of the remaining races at Huset’s Speedway this season can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Garet Williamson – 2(July 7 and July 28); Scott Bogucki – 1 (July 14);Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26); Ryan Timms – 1 (June 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 3(May 26, June 2 and July 28); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Tim Dann – 1 (June 16); Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); Craig Hanisch – 1 (July 14); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (July 7)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Nate Barger – 1 (June 16); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 14); Brady Donnohue – 1 (July 7); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26); and Gaige Weldon – 1 (July 28)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 25 for Royal River Casino Night showcasing The Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for Sprint Cars featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

