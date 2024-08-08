T.J.’s Notebook: Macedo and Johnson’s Journey to Pairing Up for the World of Outlaws Tour

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 8, 2024) — A random need for a car ride and eventual dinner in February eventually turned into a dream opportunity for Cole Macedo over the summer to join the World of Outlaws tour full time for the 2025 season. That dinner along with other circumstances eventually opened the opportunity for Macedo to live out his dream of being on the road full time sprint car racing and Wayne Johnson the opportunity to be involved in the sport after exiting the drivers seat.

Macedo, who has driven multiple cars all over the country along with chasing the NARC Sprint Car tour this season, needed a ride while racing at East Bay Raceway Park. By chance he connected with Johnson, who suggested they should go to dinner on the way to drop off Macedo.

“I think it all started with that dinner, and at East Bay,” said Macedo about getting to know Johnson earlier in the year. “I needed a ride to the to the hotel and Wayne gave me one. Then he wanted to go to dinner. I don’t think that we really knew each other before then. After a couple of drinks and talking, I think that we both gained a lot of respect for each other.”

That outing in Florida triggered Macedo and Johnson following each other’s progress on different circuits. When Johnson suffered injuries later in the season that ended his driving career, Car owner Todd Carlile supported Johnson’s suggestion of Macedo being at the top of the list of drivers he wanted to put in the TwoC entry.

Macedo heard through the grape vine he was a potential candidate, but proactively called Johnson to let him know there was interest for 2025 but could not take the ride on this season due to prior commitments to Kevin Newton and the Tarlton team this season, which worked well for Johnson and Carlise as they had commitments to fulfill on the ASCS tour.

“When Wayne got hurt, we figured, trying to figure out a new plan and new direction,” said Carlile. “We were committed to the ASCS National deal this year, and at that time Cole wasn’t available, but we had sites on the future. When Wayne and I talked, (Macedo) was a very good candidate, we thought, and available. So that’s how we wound up with that.

Johnson is also excited about the possibilities with Macedo driving for TwoC. Leading up to his injury, Johnson wasn’t sure how to make his exit for driving.

“I was ready to get out of the car,” said Johnson of his driving career. “I just didn’t know what my next step was. I feel like the good Lord might have given me this because he didn’t know that I could ever quit. I’m super excited. Cole is a great race car driver, and I feel like that right off the bat we can be competitive.”

To date TwoC at Macedo have raced together once at Knoxville Raceway where they were able to move up from 16th starting position to fifth. After that run the ball started rolling with plans being made and parts ordered for their 2025 World of Outlaws effort.

Along with the in-shop preparations, Johnson continuing to crew chief for Hank Davis on the ASCS is helping with Johnson’s progress of moving from the driver’s seat to the crew chief role.

“I think they’re doing all the right things,” said Macedo of the 2025 preparations. “They are ordering all the right equipment and putting the right puzzle pieces in place. Hank Davis is doing a really good job, and it’s letting Wayne work on his craft as a crew chief. I think by the time next year comes around we’re going to be in a good spot.”

Throughout his journey to this point Macedo’s work ethic has been noticed by many onlookers from being heavily involved in the maintenance and work done to keep the cars going that he drove. With TwoC that role will change as Johnson wants his driver as fresh as possible.

“I don’t want that was part of the deal I told him that as a driver, you can’t drive and work on the car,” said Johnson of wanting Macedo to just drive the car. “You just can’t do it. Maybe back in the days when Sammy did it, but nowadays you don’t see Donny Schatz out there working, and that’s what I told Cole. I said if you show up at four o’clock and I can smell your cologne, that what I want. I want you to be rested up and ready to drive the wheels off that race car.

For Carlile, having a car back on the World of Outlaws also fulfills his top goal in motorsports.

“I’ve just watched the World of Outlaws forever,” said Carlise. “I always wanted to be on (the tour). To me it’s the pinnacle to get to as a car owner and as a team. That’s really been my only goal, as far as the high goal in racing, is to compete with World of Outlaws. We’re really looking forward to it. Hopefully I can get to a lot of races next year.”

The excitement is shared by Macedo, who considers this opportunity a lifelong dream fulfilled.

“This is what I dreamed of my whole life,” about being on the World of Outlaws tour full time. “As a little kid, I said I wanted to be a World of Outlaw sprint car driver, and now I’m here.”